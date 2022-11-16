뉴스
[SBS Star] AKMU Lee Su-hyun Reveals that She Is Obsessed with NewJeans Nowadays
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.16 18:21
[SBS Star] AKMU Lee Su-hyun Reveals that She Is Obsessed with NewJeans Nowadays
Lee Su-hyun of duo AKMU shared that she is crazy about rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans these days. 

On November 14, Lee Su-hyun covered for comedienne Kim Shin-young with her radio show 'Music Party'. 

While on the topic of 'the things that you are obsessed with' when talking with listeners, Lee Su-hyun expressed her love for band Jannabi. 

Lee Su-hyun said, "I'm Jannabi's longtime fan. I've been their fan for a long, long time. I've fangirled them in every way. Some reporters even wrote about it on their articles about me. I believe I'll always be a fan of them." 
Lee Su-hyun
Lee Su-hyun
Then, Lee Su-hyun shared that there is something that she has only just started being into.

Lee Su-hyun stated, "It's honestly been so long since I've started liking any singers this much, but I'm truly into NewJeans these days. I'm obsessed with them." 

She continued, "When I had to quarantine after getting COVID-19, I filled up energy in me by watching NewJeans' performance videos. I was like, 'Let's get better soon so that I can give these babies my support!'" 

She laughingly added, "I would sing to their songs and danced to them too! I love them!" 
Lee Su-hyun
5-member group NewJeans made debut with the group's first album 'New Jeans' this July. 

All four songs in the album―'Attention', 'Hype boy', 'Cookie' and 'Hurt' swept major music charts in Korea following the release.

NewJeans is considered one of the most popular fourth generation K-pop girl groups right now. 

Not just Lee Su-hyun, but many other celebrities such as Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Go-eun, Lee Dong Wook, Lee Je Hoon, TWICE of CHAEYOUNG, YERI of Red Velvet, ARIN of OH MY GIRL and more have picked NewJeans as their current favorite singer. 

(Credit= 'newjeans_official' 'akmu_suhyun' Instagram, MBC FM4U Music Party) 

(SBS Star) 
