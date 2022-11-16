[SBS Star] VIDEO: "What Was It in Japanese...?" LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Forgets Japanese

이미지 확대하기

SAKURA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM was spotted forgetting her mother tongue.On November 12, SAKURA and two other members of LE SSERAFIM―HONG EUNCHAE and KAZUHA guested on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show.During the show, Jonathan said to KAZUHA, "KAZUHA, I heard that you're a lot of celebrities' lookalike, from Suzy to Kim Go-eun. Surprisingly, I do see them in you."KAZUHA answered, "Oh, really? My make-up artist used to do make-up for Suzy, and she sometimes tells me that I look like Suzy.", then laughingly added, "But she said that she must squint her eyes to see me like that."To this, Jonathan commented, "Wow, you're so modest as well."Then, he asked SAKURA to translate "modest" to Japanese, since KAZUHA was not fluent in Korean yet.SAKURA turned to KAZUHA to tell her what "modest" meant in Japanese, but unexpectedly stopped by herself.She let the first syllable out, but could not let the rest out.Instead, she stared into the air and commented, "What was 'modest' in Japanese?"As she struggled to come up with the word, KAZUHA guessed the Japanese word that SAKURA was trying to look for, and asked if that was what it meant.SAKURA laughed and nodded, and repeated after her as if she was trying to put the word back into her head.Then, Jonathan asked whether SAKURA and KAZUHA communicate with each other in Japanese or Korean when they are in a dorm alone.SAKURA said, "We kind of mix Japanese and Korean. I would usually start a sentence in Korean, then end it in Japanese. I would be like, 'KAZUHA, your parcel is...' in Korean, then say, 'Here.' in Japanese."KAZUHA also stated that she would generally start the conversation with SAKURA in Korean.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)