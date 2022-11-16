[SBS Star] "I Have Such Great Respect for Him" EXO CHEN Tells Why He Thinks SUHO Is a Good Leader

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO shared why he believes SUHO is a great leader.On November 16 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', CHEN made a guest appearance.During the talk, CHEN revealed that he recently had a listening party with the members of EXO to celebrate the release of his latest solo mini album 'Last Scene'.CHEN said, "BAEKHYUN couldn't join us due to his military service, and D.O. is busy filming his movie, so he also couldn't be there, but everybody else gathered together, even CHANYEOL, who just finished his military duty. We had good talks and laughs."He continued, "At that time, we sat down and watched a short video of us that we filmed before we made debut. To our surprise, we looked the same. Each one of us looked the same. It's harder to tell the similarities when you're always with one another, you know."Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked if they often gather together and spend time like that, and who organizes those gatherings.CHEN answered, "All of us are always very busy. So, SUHO usually ask through our group chat. He would find out who is free on this or that day to see when the best day is for us. If not all can make time on that day, he would at least try to get those who are free to meet, if it's for something important."He went on, "In the past, I had no idea what he did for us. I was too young to know. But I can really see how hard he tried for us now. He was an amazing leader. I came to have great respect for him recently."He resumed, "SUHO is constantly thinking what's the best for us, and he's good at it. Nothing would have worked without him."The EXO member wrapped up the talk by stating, "I wasn't able to join EXO's 10-year debut anniversary fan meeting because of my military service. If another opportunity will be given to me, I'll definitely be there. If you would wait, our new album with all of us will be released as well."(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, SM Entertainment, '1077power' Instagram)(SBS Star)