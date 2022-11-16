뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Have Such Great Respect for Him" EXO CHEN Tells Why He Thinks SUHO Is a Good Leader
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Have Such Great Respect for Him" EXO CHEN Tells Why He Thinks SUHO Is a Good Leader

[SBS Star] "I Have Such Great Respect for Him" EXO CHEN Tells Why He Thinks SUHO Is a Good Leader

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.16 16:06 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Have Such Great Respect for Him" EXO CHEN Tells Why He Thinks SUHO Is a Good Leader
CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO shared why he believes SUHO is a great leader. 

On November 16 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', CHEN made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, CHEN revealed that he recently had a listening party with the members of EXO to celebrate the release of his latest solo mini album 'Last Scene'. 

CHEN said, "BAEKHYUN couldn't join us due to his military service, and D.O. is busy filming his movie, so he also couldn't be there, but everybody else gathered together, even CHANYEOL, who just finished his military duty. We had good talks and laughs."  

He continued, "At that time, we sat down and watched a short video of us that we filmed before we made debut. To our surprise, we looked the same. Each one of us looked the same. It's harder to tell the similarities when you're always with one another, you know." 
CHEN
CHEN
Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked if they often gather together and spend time like that, and who organizes those gatherings. 

CHEN answered, "All of us are always very busy. So, SUHO usually ask through our group chat. He would find out who is free on this or that day to see when the best day is for us. If not all can make time on that day, he would at least try to get those who are free to meet, if it's for something important." 

He went on, "In the past, I had no idea what he did for us. I was too young to know. But I can really see how hard he tried for us now. He was an amazing leader. I came to have great respect for him recently." 

He resumed, "SUHO is constantly thinking what's the best for us, and he's good at it. Nothing would have worked without him."  
CHEN
The EXO member wrapped up the talk by stating, "I wasn't able to join EXO's 10-year debut anniversary fan meeting because of my military service. If another opportunity will be given to me, I'll definitely be there. If you would wait, our new album with all of us will be released as well." 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, SM Entertainment, '1077power' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.