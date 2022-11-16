뉴스
[SBS Star] OMEGA X Reveals That the CEO Habitually Threatened & Sexually Harassed the Members
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.16 15:18
OMEGA X
The members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X revealed that their now-resigned boss sexually harassed the members.

On November 16, the eleven members of OMEGA X―JAECHAN, JUNGHOON, SEBIN, JAEHYUN, KEVIN, HWICHAN, TAEDONG, HYUK, XEN, HANGYEOM, and YECHAN―held a press conference in regard to the recent controversy surrounding their agency Spire Entertainment's mistreatment against the members.
OMEGA X
OMEGA X
During the press conference, OMEGA X's leader JAECHAN said, "The reason why we couldn't help but to endure and keep quiet about all the situation until now was because we were afraid that our last chance would disappear if we didn't."

He explained, "For the sake of our fans who trusted, supported, and waited for us, we had to endure. As the eldest member and the leader of OMEGA X, seeing my fellow members struggling and getting exhausted, I was afraid and worried that our dreams would collapse. I wanted to protect OMEGA X."
OMEGA X
JAEHAN said that the members came to a point where they could not endure any longer.

He said, "For everyone else out there receiving unfair treatments and for those who also have dreams, we decided to speak up."

In regard to the CEO Kang's abusive behavior, the members said, "She sexually harassed us, habitually, and this includes touching our thighs, holding our hands, and touching our faces, and more."

They added, "She also said things like 'If you want to keep doing OMEGA X, you better keep crawling (at my feet)', 'I'm going to kill you', and even threatened us that she will commit suicide."
OMEGA X
The group's legal representative stated, "We will proceed with pressing charges against the former CEO for threatening, assaulting, and exploiting the members. First, we will apply for nullifying the exclusive contract of OMEGA X members for their future activities."

Meanwhile, the members recently filed trademarks for their group name 'OMEGA X' as well as their fan club name 'FOR X', in order to keep on their group activities going outside the agency.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
