[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Gasp in Shock After Seeing a Fan's 'Kim Jennie' Tattoo

Recently, a video of one BLINK's interaction with BLACKPINK went viral online.
In the video, a fan tells JENNIE, "JENNIE, I have your name tattooed in Korean. It's real, only for you."
JENNIE gasped in shock and asked her back, "Really?", and the fan said, "Yeah, it's real!"
Later, LISA and ROSÉ also realized what was going on―and they were also amazed and shocked seeing the tattoo.
Upon watching the video, fans commented, "JISOO's reaction is hilarious.", "Their reaction though. At least she got the members' attention.", and more.
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been touring all around the world as part of the group's ongoing 'BORN PINK' world tour.
the pinks reaction when blinks show Jennie name tattoo pic.twitter.com/5ZXfJcBUf9— DY. (@Blackpink88xo) November 15, 2022
(Credit= 'Blackpink88xo' Twitter)
(SBS Star)