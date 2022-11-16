뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Members Gasp in Shock After Seeing a Fan's 'Kim Jennie' Tattoo
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.16 14:51
BLACKPINK
One fan of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK shocked the group's members by showing them her 'Kim Jennie' tattoo on her body.

Recently, a video of one BLINK's interaction with BLACKPINK went viral online.

In the video, a fan tells JENNIE, "JENNIE, I have your name tattooed in Korean. It's real, only for you."

JENNIE gasped in shock and asked her back, "Really?", and the fan said, "Yeah, it's real!"
BLACKPINK
The fan must have shown the tattoo to BLACKPINK, as JENNIE and JISOO were in absolute shock.

Later, LISA and ROSÉ also realized what was going on―and they were also amazed and shocked seeing the tattoo.
BLACKPINK
When the fan asked JENNIE for a selfie, JENNIE smiled and said, "Yes!"

Upon watching the video, fans commented, "JISOO's reaction is hilarious.", "Their reaction though. At least she got the members' attention.", and more.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has been touring all around the world as part of the group's ongoing 'BORN PINK' world tour.
 
(Credit= 'Blackpink88xo' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
