[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chung Kyung-ho Tells What He Likes to Do with Sooyoung on Their Anniversary

On November 11, Chung Kyung-ho and actress Oh Na-ra featured in a popular YouTube show hosted by comedian Lee Yong-jin.
During the opening, Lee Yong-jin mentioned the fact that both Chung Kyung-ho and Oh Na-ra have a longtime girlfriend/boyfriend.
As it has been 22 years since Oh Na-ra has been with her boyfriend, Lee Yong-jin said, "Aren't you guys pretty much like married then?"
Oh Na-ra responded loudly, "No, it's different to marriage! We're still lovers with a pure heart. He still makes my heart race fast. I have such a great time with him all the time."
Chung Kyung-ho answered with a shy smile, "It's been 10 years now. It's actually our 10-year anniversary next week."
Lee Yong-jin asked, "Oh, really? That's awesome. Do you celebrate those kinds of days?"
Chung Kyung-ho commented, "We don't celebrate it big. We just meet up, and have something nice together. That's all. Nothing big."
Chung Kyung-ho answered, "Well, anniversaries kind of act as an excuse for us to spend time together. And I like that. That adds more fun to our day as well."
Oh Na-ra stated, "Kyung-ho may not seem like it, but he is actually a very sweet guy.", then laughingly added, "When he calls me, he always excitedly go, 'Noona! Noona!'"
Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in the beginning of 2014.
(Credit= '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)
