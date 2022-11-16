[SBS Star] VIDEO: Chung Kyung-ho Tells What He Likes to Do with Sooyoung on Their Anniversary

이미지 확대하기

Actor Chung Kyung-ho shared what he likes to do with his girlfriend Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation on their anniversary.On November 11, Chung Kyung-ho and actress Oh Na-ra featured in a popular YouTube show hosted by comedian Lee Yong-jin.During the opening, Lee Yong-jin mentioned the fact that both Chung Kyung-ho and Oh Na-ra have a longtime girlfriend/boyfriend.As it has been 22 years since Oh Na-ra has been with her boyfriend, Lee Yong-jin said, "Aren't you guys pretty much like married then?"Oh Na-ra responded loudly, "No, it's different to marriage! We're still lovers with a pure heart. He still makes my heart race fast. I have such a great time with him all the time."Upon hearing Oh Na-ra's response, Lee Yong-jin asked how long Chung Kyung-ho has been with Sooyoung.Chung Kyung-ho answered with a shy smile, "It's been 10 years now. It's actually our 10-year anniversary next week."Lee Yong-jin asked, "Oh, really? That's awesome. Do you celebrate those kinds of days?"Chung Kyung-ho commented, "We don't celebrate it big. We just meet up, and have something nice together. That's all. Nothing big."Lee Yong-jin responded, "I'm a little surprised, because you don't really seem like a person who would celebrate days like that."Chung Kyung-ho answered, "Well, anniversaries kind of act as an excuse for us to spend time together. And I like that. That adds more fun to our day as well."Oh Na-ra stated, "Kyung-ho may not seem like it, but he is actually a very sweet guy.", then laughingly added, "When he calls me, he always excitedly go, 'Noona! Noona!'"Chung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating each other in 2012, and they made their relationship public in the beginning of 2014.(Credit= '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)(SBS Star)