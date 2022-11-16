뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY's Lock Screen Photo Is a Photo of Her Boyfriend Crush's Dog?
[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY's Lock Screen Photo Is a Photo of Her Boyfriend Crush's Dog?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.16 11:44 Updated 2022.11.16 11:47 View Count
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet and singer Crush seem to be very much in love with each other. 

On November 10, a new video was uploaded on Red Velvet's YouTube channel. 

The video showed JOY showing her days in Milan, Italy, that she visited for two days for a fashion show in September. 

On the day of the fashion show, JOY went to a brunch restaurant with her staff and walked around the city. 
After getting out of the restaurant and telling the camera about her outfit of the day, JOY pressed something on her phone that she was holding on the other side of the hand. 

A photo of a dog appeared on JOY's lock screen for some seconds after that. 

Surprisingly, it was not JOY's dog; it was Crush's dog named 'Do-yoo'. 

Since Crush and 'Do-yoo' previously made many TV show appearances that it was easy to tell that it was 'Do-yoo'. 
 

Actually, fans spotted JOY and Crush on a date recently as well―they were seen watching a show together. 

They were also seen with lots of matching items too, including their pajamas and padded coat. 

Fans think that all these indicate that they are doing well with each other that fans are smiling about it. 
JOY and Crush made their relationship public in August 2021. 

They said to have become close after working on a special collaborative song 'Mayday' in May 2020. 

The two stars were friends at first, but connected through their love for dogs. 

(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube, 'crush9244' '_imyour_joy' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
