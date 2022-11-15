[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Dong Wook shared his plans for Christmas this year.Recently, Lee Dong Wook took to a fan communication platform 'UNIVERSE' and interacted with his fans.One fan asked Lee Dong Wook whether he will spend this year's Christmas with his best friend, comedian Cho Sae Ho, like past couple of years.To this, Lee Dong Wook said, "Christmas with Cho Sae Ho? Oh no. This Christmas, fortunately enough, I have a filming schedule. For Christmas, the year-end, and the New Year's Day... I'll probably be filming! Yay!"Lee Dong Wook's fans know that the actor often spends Christmas with Cho Sae Ho.During his past appearance on tvN's talk show 'Yu Quiz on the Block' last year, Lee Dong Wook confessed that he had spent Christmas for the past five to six years with Cho Sae Ho.At the time, Lee Dong Wook shared, "We don't do anything special (on Christmas day). We just enjoy dinner and have a drink together. Then we go to each other's places at around 2AM in the morning."(Credit= UNIVERSE, tvN Yu Quiz on the Block, Online Community)(SBS Star)