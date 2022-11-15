뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year

[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.15 16:00 View Count
Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year
Actor Lee Dong Wook shared his plans for Christmas this year.

Recently, Lee Dong Wook took to a fan communication platform 'UNIVERSE' and interacted with his fans.

One fan asked Lee Dong Wook whether he will spend this year's Christmas with his best friend, comedian Cho Sae Ho, like past couple of years.

To this, Lee Dong Wook said, "Christmas with Cho Sae Ho? Oh no. This Christmas, fortunately enough, I have a filming schedule. For Christmas, the year-end, and the New Year's Day... I'll probably be filming! Yay!"
Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year
Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year
Lee Dong Wook's fans know that the actor often spends Christmas with Cho Sae Ho.

During his past appearance on tvN's talk show 'Yu Quiz on the Block' last year, Lee Dong Wook confessed that he had spent Christmas for the past five to six years with Cho Sae Ho.

At the time, Lee Dong Wook shared, "We don't do anything special (on Christmas day). We just enjoy dinner and have a drink together. Then we go to each other's places at around 2AM in the morning."
Lee Dong Wook Says He Will Not Spend Christmas With Cho Sae Ho This Year
(Credit= UNIVERSE, tvN Yu Quiz on the Block, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.