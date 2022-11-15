[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to Reports About iKON BOBBY Leaving the Agency

On November 15, one news outlet reported that BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON has recently decided not to renew his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.
BOBBY's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment will expire some time this year.
In response to the report, a representative of YG Entertainment vaguely shared, "It's false. BOBBY still has some time until his contract expiration."
Then in August 2021, BOBBY announced that he tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend; and that they are expecting their first child.
A month later, YG Entertainment announced that the couple welcomed a healthy boy.
