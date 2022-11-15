[SBS Star] YG Ent. Responds to Reports About iKON BOBBY Leaving the Agency

이미지 확대하기

YG Entertainment has shared their official response to reports about the agency's artist BOBBY leaving the agency.On November 15, one news outlet reported that BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON has recently decided not to renew his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment.According to the report, one industry insider shared that YG Entertainment is currently planning on announcing BOBBY's future plans very soon.BOBBY's exclusive contract with YG Entertainment will expire some time this year.In response to the report, a representative of YG Entertainment vaguely shared, "It's false. BOBBY still has some time until his contract expiration."BOBBY debuted as a member of iKON in September 2015.Then in August 2021, BOBBY announced that he tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend; and that they are expecting their first child.A month later, YG Entertainment announced that the couple welcomed a healthy boy.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)