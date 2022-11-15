뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS' Friendship Tattoo Reveals to Hold a Special Meaning Behind the Design
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.15 11:31 View Count
The tattooist who worked for the members of K-pop boy group BTS' friendship tattoo revealed the meaning behind the tattoo's design.

On November 13, the tattooist 'Polyc' shared the behind story of BTS' friendship tattoo.
He said, "In order to display the meaning of friendship between BTS members, I worked on it after a thorough discussion with the members."

He emphasized, "Commercial sales through the tattoo design will not be made, and I will not tattoo the design on other people other than the members, in order to keep the special meaning behind the tattoo."
Polyc also explained that he will only share the images of the tattoos of the members who have personally revealed their tattoos to the public.

He then shared a photo of the all seven '7' friendship tattoos combined―showing the word 'BTS'.

The number '7' represents the seven members of BTS, and the members tattooed the number in different places of their bodies.
RM got the tattoo on his ankle, JIN on his waist, SUGA on his wrist, J-HOPE on his calf, JIMIN on his finger, V on his arm, and JUNGKOOK on the back of his year.

(Credit= Online Community, 'polyc_sj' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.