[SBS Star] Yeonwoo Clarifies Past Dating Rumors With Lee Minho

On November 14, Yeonwoo sat down for a press interview after wrapping up her latest drama 'The Golden Spoon'.
Back in August 2021, Yeonwoo and Lee Minho were rumored to be in a relationship after being spotted at a movie theater together.
Yeonwoo said, "It was a simple misunderstanding. This was the very first time in my life to face such an unexpected, big issue."
She continued, "Just like it has been clarified, the rumors were not true. I remember getting a headache dealing with the rumors on that morning."
Yeonwoo emphasized that she became close to Lee Minho as they share the same hobby of playing computer games.
