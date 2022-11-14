뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Makes a Surprise Appearance at His Wife GUMMY's Concert
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.14
Singer GUMMY had the most special guest at her recent concert―and it was no other than her husband, actor Cho Jung Seok.

On November 12, GUMMY held her concert 'BE ORIGIN' at Sung-am Culture Stadium, Cheonan, as part of her ongoing domestic tour in celebration of her 20th debut anniversary.

In the middle of the concert, GUMMY surprised the entire audience by presenting a duet stage with her husband Cho Jung Seok.
Cho Jung Seok did not actually stand on the stage in person, but he showed off his exceptional singing skills through a pre-recorded video.

The couple selected GUMMY's duet song 'Special Love', and made a perfect harmony.

Upon seeing Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY's special stage, fans commented, "A husband showing support for his wife in the best way possible.", "They not only look but sound so perfect together.", "Please release a duet song together, please!", and more.
 
After making their relationship public in 2015, Cho Jung Seok and GUMMY tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2020.
(Credit= C-JeS Entertainment, 'bluem2ng' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
