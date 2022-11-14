뉴스
[SBS Star] OMEGA X Members Were Forced to Perform Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.14 14:29 View Count
OMEGA X
It has been newly revealed that the members of K-pop boy group OMEGA X were forced to perform even after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to SBS Entertainment News' exclusive report on November 11, it is believed that the group's agency, Spire Entertainment, has violated COVID-19 quarantine regulations during OMEGA X's overseas tour.

Back in September, four members of OMEGA X tested positive for COVID-19 before a scheduled overseas concert in Chile.
OMEGA X
However, the group's agency CEO, Kang, simply told the members to go on stage without providing necessary rest or treatment for them.

Two out of the four members were ultimately too sick with fever to perform on stage, but the other two members were strongly encouraged to perform as many songs as possible.

The agency officials told the members via KakaoTalk, "We're in an emergency situation. Get yourselves together.", "Members, act like professionals. This is how you gain real experience.", "If you're feeling sick, go take a hot bath.", etc.
The CEO also asked the members to stop the performance in the middle of their concert, saying that they should've video called her before the concert.

Spire Entertainment has recently sent a statement of accounts to OMEGA X members, claiming that each member owed the company up to 400 million won (approximately 300 thousand dollars).
 

(Credit= Spire Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.