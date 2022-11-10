[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Says, "Nothing Could Be Possible Without BTS & ARMY"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

HYBE chairman/head producer Bang Si-hyuk expressed gratitude to K-pop boy group BTS and its fans, ARMY.On November 10, HYBE released a video titled, "2022 HYBE Briefing With the Community' on the company's official YouTube.During the company briefing, Bang Si-hyuk said, "BTS is our starting point and the driving force that has made us come this far. We cannot go even one step without ARMY."The chairman also highlighted, "Not being afraid of making new attempts is the DNA of HYBE. The content we create must be the best for the fans waiting for artists' new music and image."In regard to BTS' future plans, HYBE CEO Park Jiwon shared, "As previously stated, BTS will focus on individual activities for the time being. We plan to release RM's solo album soon after JIN, who just released his single album."He added, "Various activities are scheduled for each member, and we ask for your interest and support for their future activities."In addition to BTS, the company also unveiled that their first Japanese boy group &TEAM will make its debut in December, MINHYUN's solo debut, TXT, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans' comeback in the first half of 2023.(Credit= 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube, HYBE)(SBS Star)