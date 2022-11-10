[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Says, "Nothing Could Be Possible Without BTS & ARMY"

On November 10, HYBE released a video titled, "2022 HYBE Briefing With the Community' on the company's official YouTube.
The chairman also highlighted, "Not being afraid of making new attempts is the DNA of HYBE. The content we create must be the best for the fans waiting for artists' new music and image."
He added, "Various activities are scheduled for each member, and we ask for your interest and support for their future activities."
In addition to BTS, the company also unveiled that their first Japanese boy group &TEAM will make its debut in December, MINHYUN's solo debut, TXT, SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans' comeback in the first half of 2023.
