K-pop rookie girl group NewJeans is confirmed to make the group's much-anticipated comeback this winter.On November 10, NewJeans' management agency ADOR announced that the group will be making its return with a new album 'OMG'.The group will also release a song on December 19 as a special pre-release track, ahead of the album's official release on January 2.ADOR shared, "The group's debut album showed NewJeans in the summer, and the upcoming album will showcase NewJeans in the winter."The agency added, "The album will consist of a title track and a special winter track that was prepared by NewJeans for their first winter with their fans, Bunnies."NewJeans is one of the hottest rookie group of the year―topping both domestic/international music charts with their debut songs 'Attention' and 'Hype Boy'.(Credit= ADOR)(SBS Star)