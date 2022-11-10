[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Apologizes After Mentioning a Sponsored Brand Wrong During 'SMF' Live Broadcast

On November 9, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment stated, "Saying the wrong brand name was an unintentional mistake. He experienced a moment of confusion due to the heated atmosphere of the final broadcast. We apologize to the viewers and the brand."
The unexpected comment was later found out to be "wrong", as the sponsor for 'Street Man Fighter' was a sparkling water brand called 'Seagram', the biggest competitor of 'Trevi' in the market.
레전드 정신 나가신듯 pic.twitter.com/v0ycPMbgSm— 사대천왕 (@youngshiphone) November 9, 2022
After the broadcast, people continued to debate whether Kang Daniel's slip of the tongue was really a mistake, as the two brands' names are totally different.
Some comments include, "How does he make that kind of mistake? That was completely thoughtless.", "What kind of excuse is that?", "If he was trying to be funny... Sadly, it wasn't funny at all.", and more.
(Credit= Mnet Street Man Fighter)
(SBS Star)