[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Apologizes After Mentioning a Sponsored Brand Wrong During 'SMF' Live Broadcast

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.10 10:46 Updated 2022.11.10 10:49 View Count
Kang Daniel Apologizes After Mentioning a Sponsored Brand Wrong During SMF Live Broadcast
Singer Kang Daniel has shared words of apology after mentioning a sponsored brand of Mnet 'Street Man Fighter' wrong during the show's live finale.

On November 9, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment stated, "Saying the wrong brand name was an unintentional mistake. He experienced a moment of confusion due to the heated atmosphere of the final broadcast. We apologize to the viewers and the brand."
Kang Daniel Apologizes After Mentioning a Sponsored Brand Wrong During 'SMF' Live Broadcast
During the final broadcast of Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Man Fighter' on November 8, "Thank you to our advertisement officials. 'Trevi' is delicious! Just kidding. But I'm half serious."

The unexpected comment was later found out to be "wrong", as the sponsor for 'Street Man Fighter' was a sparkling water brand called 'Seagram', the biggest competitor of 'Trevi' in the market.
Kang Daniel Apologizes After Mentioning a Sponsored Brand Wrong During 'SMF' Live Broadcast

After the broadcast, people continued to debate whether Kang Daniel's slip of the tongue was really a mistake, as the two brands' names are totally different.

Some comments include, "How does he make that kind of mistake? That was completely thoughtless.", "What kind of excuse is that?", "If he was trying to be funny... Sadly, it wasn't funny at all.", and more.

(Credit= Mnet Street Man Fighter)

(SBS Star)
