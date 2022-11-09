[SBS Star] Photos of Suzy Filming for Her New Drama Grab Attention Online

On November 9, a post titled, 'Wow. Suzy's Lee Doo-na look for today is amazing' went viral online.
In the post, there were several photos of Suzy filming a scene at an outdoor subway station.
Based off of a hit webtoon series of the same name, 'The Girl Downstairs' tells a story of a K-pop star who decides to retire from the entertainment industry and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.
Suzy will play the female lead 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong takes on the role of the male lead 'Lee Won-joon'.
Meanwhile, 'The Girl Downstairs' is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.
(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)
(SBS Star)