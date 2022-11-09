뉴스
[SBS Star] Photos of Suzy Filming for Her New Drama Grab Attention Online
[SBS Star] Photos of Suzy Filming for Her New Drama Grab Attention Online

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.09 17:21 View Count
Suzy
Singer/actress Suzy was spotted filming for the upcoming Netflix original series 'The Girl Downstairs'.

On November 9, a post titled, 'Wow. Suzy's Lee Doo-na look for today is amazing' went viral online.

In the post, there were several photos of Suzy filming a scene at an outdoor subway station.
Suzy
Suzy
Suzy pulled a denim dress off so perfectly with a pair of black boots and a hat, making her look like the character that came straight out from the original webtoon.

Based off of a hit webtoon series of the same name, 'The Girl Downstairs' tells a story of a K-pop star who decides to retire from the entertainment industry and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.

Suzy will play the female lead 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong takes on the role of the male lead 'Lee Won-joon'.
Suzy
Upon seeing the new photos of Suzy, fans commented, "Suzy looks exactly like Doo-na. It's unreal.", "Her look reminds me of her idol days. I miss singer Suzy a lot.", "Without a doubt, Suzy is Suzy.", and more.

Meanwhile, 'The Girl Downstairs' is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.