[SBS Star] Photos of Suzy Filming for Her New Drama Grab Attention Online

Singer/actress Suzy was spotted filming for the upcoming Netflix original series 'The Girl Downstairs'.On November 9, a post titled, 'Wow. Suzy's Lee Doo-na look for today is amazing' went viral online.In the post, there were several photos of Suzy filming a scene at an outdoor subway station.Suzy pulled a denim dress off so perfectly with a pair of black boots and a hat, making her look like the character that came straight out from the original webtoon.Based off of a hit webtoon series of the same name, 'The Girl Downstairs' tells a story of a K-pop star who decides to retire from the entertainment industry and an ordinary college student living together in a shared house.Suzy will play the female lead 'Lee Doo-na', while actor Yang Se Jong takes on the role of the male lead 'Lee Won-joon'.Upon seeing the new photos of Suzy, fans commented, "Suzy looks exactly like Doo-na. It's unreal.", "Her look reminds me of her idol days. I miss singer Suzy a lot.", "Without a doubt, Suzy is Suzy.", and more.Meanwhile, 'The Girl Downstairs' is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.(Credit= Online Community, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)