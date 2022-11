이미지 확대하기

The cast members of hit Netflix series 'All of Us Are Dead' had a reunion at actress Cho Yi Hyun's film premiere.On November 8, the VIP premiere of Cho Yi Hyun and actor Yeo Jin Goo's new film 'Ditto' took place at CGV iPARK Mall, Seoul.'All of Us Are Dead' cast, actors Yoon Chan Young, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Im Jae-hyuk, and actress Park Ji Hu were also present at the event.After the event, actor Im Jae-hyuk took to his personal Instagram and shared a group selfie of the cast members to fans.Along with the photo, Im Jae-hyuk wrote, "'Ditto' is the best. Make sure to watch the film!", and tagged the cast members' accounts.Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed that the second season of 'All of Us Are Dead' is on the way.(Credit= 'jhyuk.im' Instagram, Go Go Studio, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)