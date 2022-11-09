뉴스
[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Picks Moon Byul as a Member Who They Think Would Get Married First; Explains Why
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.09
MAMAMOO

Each member of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO shared their different dating style. 

On November 8 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', MAMAMOO made a guest appearance. 

MAMAMOO
During the talk, the host Lee Sang Min said, "I heard all members of MAMAMOO pretty much learned how to date through textbooks. What does that mean?" 

Solar laughed and answered, "Well, I don't think I'm good at communicating with the guy. For instance, when I was in high school, I used to like this other student. But he didn't like me back." 

She continued, "One day, I just decided to tell him how I felt. I straightforwardly said to him, 'I like you. Will you be my boyfriend?' I imagined him to say, 'Yes.' for some reason, but he replied, 'Oh, I'm not quite sure about that...' I should have stopped there, but I was like, 'Why? Why? You can think about it until tomorrow.'" 

She went on, "The next day, he avoided me. But I went up to him and asked, 'It's today. Why aren't you giving me your response?' In the end, he hesitantly said, 'Yes.' and we started going out with each other. But about a week later, he came to me and said, 'I don't think this is right, sorry.'" 

When another host Tak Jae-hoon asked whether Solar made any difficult requests to him during that week, Solar laughingly stated, "Not at all, we didn't even meet once that week. I came to accept everything then. I was happy enough that I was with him for a week." 
MAMAMOO
Then, Hwa Sa told what kind of person she is when it comes to romance, "I don't make my feelings obvious to the person I like. I hide my feelings so well that he usually doesn't know that I even liked him. So, my love tends to end one-sided." 

Moon Byul commented, "My last relationship was when I was 20, before I made debut. I'm more interested in my career than romance, so I've just worked and worked. I don't really get that lonely easily. I've got my fellow group members, and also have many friends." 
MAMAMOO
After that, the members picked Moon Byul as the first member to get married. 

Moon Byul agreed and said, "When I'm into one thing, I tend to become obsessed with it. Once I fell into one person, I think I would probably marry him straight away."

Then Tak Jae-hoon said, "I think the second will be Solar, and the third will be Hwa Sa. Hwa Sa would definitely get married once he finds out about her feelings," and added, "Whee In will probably be the last one. She has so many things in her mind."

Hearing that, all MAMAMOO members also named Whee In as the last member to get married.

(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 

