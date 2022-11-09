뉴스
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam
[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.09 11:19 View Count
IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Years College Entrance Exam
K-pop girl groups IVE's WONYOUNG and NewJeans' MINJI are not taking this year's national college entrance exam (CSAT, Suneung).

According to multiple reports on November 9, WONYOUNG and MINJI have decided not to take this year's CSAT; in order to focus on their entertainment activities.
IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam
IVE's management agency STARSHIP Entertainment confirmed, "IVE's WONYOUNG, who is a candidate for the 2023 CSAT, has decided not to take the test this year."

Reports say that WONYOUNG had been deciding whether to take the test for a long time, but ultimately decided to focus on her IVE promotions.
IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam
NewJeans' management agency, ADOR, is yet to share a statement regarding MINJI skipping the test.

WONYOUNG and MINJI are currently students of Seoul Performing Arts High School and Hanlim Arts High School, respectively.

Both WONYOUNG and MINJI are the hottest rookies of the year―with jam-packed group activities, individual commercial shootings, etc.
IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam
(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment, ADOR)

(SBS Star)
