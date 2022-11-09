[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG & NewJeans MINJI to Skip This Year's College Entrance Exam

According to multiple reports on November 9, WONYOUNG and MINJI have decided not to take this year's CSAT; in order to focus on their entertainment activities.
Reports say that WONYOUNG had been deciding whether to take the test for a long time, but ultimately decided to focus on her IVE promotions.
WONYOUNG and MINJI are currently students of Seoul Performing Arts High School and Hanlim Arts High School, respectively.
Both WONYOUNG and MINJI are the hottest rookies of the year―with jam-packed group activities, individual commercial shootings, etc.
(SBS Star)