[SBS Star] "'Pink Venom' Was on the List, but..." Kim Go-eun Tells Why She Chose to Cover 'Hype Boy'
[SBS Star] "'Pink Venom' Was on the List, but..." Kim Go-eun Tells Why She Chose to Cover 'Hype Boy'

[SBS Star] "'Pink Venom' Was on the List, but..." Kim Go-eun Tells Why She Chose to Cover 'Hype Boy'

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.09 11:11
[SBS Star] "Pink Venom Was on the List, but..." Kim Go-eun Tells Why She Chose to Cover Hype Boy
Actress Kim Go-eun shared a hilarious reason why she chose to dance to 'Hype Boy' instead of any other girl group songs. 

On November 7, Kim Go-eun updated her YouTube channel with a video of herself practicing hard for her fan meeting. 

Kim Go-eun held her fan meeting 'Go-eun's Day: Come in Closer' in the middle of last month, and she showcased some special performances on that day. 

Out of them all, her cover of K-pop girl group NewJeans' song 'Hype Boy' gained the most attention for being cute.
 

During the practice, Kim Go-eun laughed hard whenever she made eye contact with herself in the mirror. 

She also repeatedly told herself that she could do it; it seemed like she felt too shy to see her dance. 

When Kim Go-eun was on her break, she said to the dance instructor, "This song is too fast. But I feel like all songs these days are hard to cover. Isn't that right?" 

The dance instructor answered, "Yep, they are. So, I was actually surprised when you said you wanted to cover 'Hype Boy'. 'Attention' is a lot easier to dance to." 

Kim Go-eun raised both of her arms up in the air as if she was showing the highlighted dance move of 'Attention', and laughingly stated, "I was just not confident enough to do this move. How could I possibly do it?" 
Kim Go-eun
The actress continued, "The good thing about 'Hype Boy' is that I can dance to it while smiling. Anyway, I'm going to have to just get 'Hype Boy' over with. It makes me so nervous that I hope the performance passes in a blink of an eye.", then she explained how she ended up picking 'Hype Boy', "I received recommendations from fans via company e-mail, and 'Hype Boy' was one of the popular ones." 

She resumed, "But there was another song that I got recommended a lot, and that was 'Pink Venom' by BLACKPINK. As they recommended me the song, I watched BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' performance video. It really creeped me out, imaging myself performing it. I was like, 'How could I possibly make that kind of face?' I couldn't do it." 

She worriedly went on, "It's the end of everything if I make a mistake during my performance, yeah? There's no such thing as a 'cut', and 're-doing' it. Ah, that's what's making me even more nervous. I guess practice is the only way for me at the moment." 
 

(Credit= '유웅' YouTube, 'BH Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
