[SBS Star] Girl's Day Hyeri's Younger Sister's Stunning Looks & Body Ratio Surprise Many

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day's younger sister YouTuber Hye-rim is in the center of attention for her amazing appearance.On November 7, Hye-rim updated her Instagram with photos from last month.They were photos taken at backstage after K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's concert.The photos showed Hye-rim standing in the middle of the four members of BLACKPINK―ROSÉ, JENNIE, JISOO and LISA, holding the group's official light stick in her hands.It was when Hye-rim and Hyeri went to BLACKPINK's concert 'BORN PINK' that was held in Seoul in the middle of October.Hye-rim had no heel sneakers on, but had an eye-catching body ratio with a tiny face and long legs.Even though she was with celebrities who are known for their beauty, her beauty did not seem any less than them as well.It looked like Hye-rim also had a tall and slim figure, and small face just like Hyeri.The 2-year-apart sisters did have different facial features, but there also seemed to be lots of similarities.After seeing these photos, many got to browse through Hye-rim's Instagram photos.A lot of them concluded that Hye-rim gave off a little more chic and cold vibe compared to Hyeri.They left comments such as, "They look similar but different. Hyeri's sister is gorgeous too!", "Wow, the genes in this family rocks!", "Whoa... I'm sure nobody would question her even if she says she's a celebrity herself." and more.(Credit= '혜림무' YouTube, 'lh_m_2' Instagram)(SBS Star)