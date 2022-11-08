[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Da-hee complained about her kissing scene with SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior.On November 6 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Da-hee and SiWon made a guest appearance.On this day, SiWon headed to Hongcheon, Gangwon-do to film his current drama 'Love Is for Suckers'.There, he met his co-worker Lee Da-hee and they sat together for some food together during their break from shooting.While they were talking over their food, Lee Da-hee reminisced the time when they filmed a kissing scene together.Lee Da-hee said, "I have a really weak skin, and my face around the lips turned red after our kissing scene. Do you remember I asked you to shave before the kissing scene?"After SiWon got her to feel his chin with her hand, Lee Da-hee turned serious and stated, "What? It's much rougher than it looks. You probably would be able to grind something with your chin. Wow."SiWon laughed and commented, "When I have a mosquito bite, I scratch it with my chin. It really hits the spot well."Lee Da-hee playfully responded, "You should tell your wife-to-be about that in the future. It might be something that she would want in her married life, you never know."SiWon said, "Anyway, I remember you carefully telling me, 'Hey, SiWon. Could you please shave before our kissing scene?' The thing is though. I shave every morning. I never come to film without shaving."Lee Da-hee said, "Maybe you should consider getting laser hair removal if it's always growing that fast. It was very rough for my skin."SiWon immediately responded, "No, no. I'm never getting laser hair removal. I believe the amount of hair on my hair and beard is a gift from God.", then laughed.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, ENA Love Is for Suckers)(SBS Star)