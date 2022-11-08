[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss

On November 6 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Da-hee and SiWon made a guest appearance.
On this day, SiWon headed to Hongcheon, Gangwon-do to film his current drama 'Love Is for Suckers'.
There, he met his co-worker Lee Da-hee and they sat together for some food together during their break from shooting.
Lee Da-hee said, "I have a really weak skin, and my face around the lips turned red after our kissing scene. Do you remember I asked you to shave before the kissing scene?"
After SiWon got her to feel his chin with her hand, Lee Da-hee turned serious and stated, "What? It's much rougher than it looks. You probably would be able to grind something with your chin. Wow."
SiWon laughed and commented, "When I have a mosquito bite, I scratch it with my chin. It really hits the spot well."
Lee Da-hee playfully responded, "You should tell your wife-to-be about that in the future. It might be something that she would want in her married life, you never know."
Lee Da-hee said, "Maybe you should consider getting laser hair removal if it's always growing that fast. It was very rough for my skin."
SiWon immediately responded, "No, no. I'm never getting laser hair removal. I believe the amount of hair on my hair and beard is a gift from God.", then laughed.
(SBS Star)