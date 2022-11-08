뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss

[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.08 17:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Da-hee Complains to SiWon About Something that She Did Not Like About Their Kiss
Actress Lee Da-hee complained about her kissing scene with SiWon of K-pop boy group Super Junior. 

On November 6 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Lee Da-hee and SiWon made a guest appearance. 

On this day, SiWon headed to Hongcheon, Gangwon-do to film his current drama 'Love Is for Suckers'. 

There, he met his co-worker Lee Da-hee and they sat together for some food together during their break from shooting. 
SiWon
While they were talking over their food, Lee Da-hee reminisced the time when they filmed a kissing scene together. 

Lee Da-hee said, "I have a really weak skin, and my face around the lips turned red after our kissing scene. Do you remember I asked you to shave before the kissing scene?" 

After SiWon got her to feel his chin with her hand, Lee Da-hee turned serious and stated, "What? It's much rougher than it looks. You probably would be able to grind something with your chin. Wow." 

SiWon laughed and commented, "When I have a mosquito bite, I scratch it with my chin. It really hits the spot well." 

Lee Da-hee playfully responded, "You should tell your wife-to-be about that in the future. It might be something that she would want in her married life, you never know." 
SiWon
SiWon said, "Anyway, I remember you carefully telling me, 'Hey, SiWon. Could you please shave before our kissing scene?' The thing is though. I shave every morning. I never come to film without shaving." 

Lee Da-hee said, "Maybe you should consider getting laser hair removal if it's always growing that fast. It was very rough for my skin." 

SiWon immediately responded, "No, no. I'm never getting laser hair removal. I believe the amount of hair on my hair and beard is a gift from God.", then laughed. 
SiWon
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, ENA Love Is for Suckers) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.