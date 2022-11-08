[SBS Star] SEJEONG Burst Into Tears During Her Fan Meeting in Indonesia

On November 4, SEJEONG held her first overseas fan meeting 'KIM SEJEONG 1st ASIA FANMEETING [2022 SEJEONG'S SESANG DIARY]' in Jakarta, Indonesia.
During the fan meeting, there was a moment when Indonesian SESANGs (SEJEONG's fandom) gifted the singer a video message that they had prepared for the special day.
The video highlighted SEJEONG's journey from 'Produce 101', IOI days to now.
SEJEONG said, "I was proud that I didn't cry much, but you guys made me cry. I loved all parts of it, but what really got me was 'We like you more than you like yourself'. Thank you so much for this."
She continued, "There were times when I couldn't like myself, and I feel like you won't like me as well. But SESANGs always make me to love and treasure myself. I'm beyond thankful."
Meanwhile, SEJEONG is set to make her appearance on the second season of OCN's drama 'The Uncanny Counter'.
