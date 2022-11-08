뉴스
[SBS Star] SEJEONG Burst Into Tears During Her Fan Meeting in Indonesia
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.08 17:31 Updated 2022.11.08 17:34
SEJEONG
Singer/actress SEJEONG broke down in tears after watching a touching fan-made video during her fan meeting in Indonesia.

On November 4, SEJEONG held her first overseas fan meeting 'KIM SEJEONG 1st ASIA FANMEETING [2022 SEJEONG'S SESANG DIARY]' in Jakarta, Indonesia.
SEJEONG
SEJEONG
Throughout the event, SEJEONG interacted with her Indonesian fans by singing her songs and answering various questions that she received from them.

During the fan meeting, there was a moment when Indonesian SESANGs (SEJEONG's fandom) gifted the singer a video message that they had prepared for the special day.

The video highlighted SEJEONG's journey from 'Produce 101', IOI days to now.
SEJEONG
Watching the video, SEJEONG ended up breaking down in tears.

SEJEONG said, "I was proud that I didn't cry much, but you guys made me cry. I loved all parts of it, but what really got me was 'We like you more than you like yourself'. Thank you so much for this."

She continued, "There were times when I couldn't like myself, and I feel like you won't like me as well. But SESANGs always make me to love and treasure myself. I'm beyond thankful."
 
Meanwhile, SEJEONG is set to make her appearance on the second season of OCN's drama 'The Uncanny Counter'.

(Credit= '0828_kimsejeong' '_Issssaaaa_' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
