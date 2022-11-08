뉴스
[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Tells Why She Prefers to Be Popular Among Female Hoobaes than Male Hoobaes
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.08 15:57
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet shared a reason why she prefers to be popular among female hoobaes than male hoobaes. 

On November 7 episode of comedian Lee Yong-jin and dancer Gabee's YouTube show 'Yong-jin's Healthcare Center' (literal translation), SEULGI made a guest appearance. 

During the conversation, Gabee said, "I heard that you are one of the most popular sunbaes among female hoobaes. YUQI of (G)I-DLE especially showed much love for you more than others, didn't she?" 

SEULGI commented, "Ah yes, I recently guested on 'The K-star Next Door', and (G)I-DLE happened to go on 'The K-star Next Door' after me. The show connected us together." 

She continued, "YUQI sent me a video message first, and I sent a video message back on the show. YUQI texted me upon seeing the message. She said she would treat me to hot pot." 
SEULGI
When Gabee said, "I can see why SEULGI is so popular among girls. She has that image, doesn't she?", Lee Yong-jin answered, "I see it. She seems like a girl who guys would find hard to approach. It almost feels like she would curve all the guys trying to come close to her." 

SEULGI responded, "Really?! Oh, actually, I was kind of like that when I was young. I pushed all the guys away. Whenever older male trainees pulled a joke on me, I would just awkwardly walk away." 
SEULGI
Then, Lee Yong-jin asked SEULGI an interesting question, "Just curious, would you prefer to be more liked by male hoobaes or female hoobaes like now?" 

Without hesitation, SEULGI answered, "I think I would prefer to be more like by female hoobaes. It always feels much better to be recognized by females than males. I'm sure you know what I mean by that, Gabee." 

Gabee nodded and Lee Yong-jin stated, "It's the same for me. There's something that compliments from the same sex give you. It just makes me feel really good when I'm recognized by other guys. When they tell me that I'm funny, I feel amazing." 
 

After that, SEULGI was asked if there is anyone in particular in the industry that she wishes to get close to. 

SEULGI excitedly said, "It's Park Eun Bin! I couldn't take my eyes off her in her recent series. But I also found out that she has an incredible personality. Unnie! I'm a huge fan of yours. I want to friends with you so badly! It would be great if we could start messaging each other or something!" 

(Credit= '용진건강원' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.