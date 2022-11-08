뉴스
[SBS Star] YG Ent. Announces BANG YE DAM & MASHIHO's Departure from TREASURE
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.08
BANG YE DAM and MASHIHO of K-pop boy group TREASURE are officially leaving the group.

On November 8, TREASURE's management agency YG Entertainment announced that the agency has terminated the exclusive contract with BANG YE DAM and MASHIHO.
YG Entertainment's full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is YG Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the TREASURE MAKERS for their support and love towards TREASURE.

Today, we have an important announcement about TREASURE's future activities.

Going forward, TREASURE transforms into a 10-member group―consisting of CHOI HYUN SUK, JIHOON, YOSHI, JUNKYU, YOON JAE HYUK, ASAHI, DOYOUNG, HARUTO, PARK JEONG WOO, and SO JUNG HWAN.

After a long and careful discussion with MASHIHO and BANG YE DAM, it was mutually agreed to conclude the contracts between the two and YG Entertainment.

We have reached such agreement so that MASHIHO could have enough time to recover from his health issues, and BANG YE DAM could pursue this career as a music producer.

Knowing that all of TREASURE's fans have been waiting for MASHIHO and BANG YE DAM, we are very sad about their departure as they have been with TREASURE from the beginning.

We ask for your continuing support for MASHIHO and BANG YE DAM.

YG Entertainment will put its best efforts in communicating with TREASURE MAKERS and supporting TREASURE's future activities. Thank you.
(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.