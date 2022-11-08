뉴스
[SBS Star] JIN Says Park Myung-soo Told BTS to "Go Away" When They Met in the Restroom 8 Years Ago
[SBS Star] JIN Says Park Myung-soo Told BTS to "Go Away" When They Met in the Restroom 8 Years Ago

[SBS Star] JIN Says Park Myung-soo Told BTS to "Go Away" When They Met in the Restroom 8 Years Ago

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.08 14:11
[SBS Star] JIN Says Park Myung-soo Told BTS to "Go Away" When They Met in the Restroom 8 Years Ago
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared that entertainer Park Myung-soo told the members of BTS to "Go Away" when they met in the public restroom about eight years ago. 

On November 7, a new video was uploaded on Park Myung-soo's YouTube channel. 

The video showed JIN featuring in his show 'Halmyungsoo'. 
JIN
When JIN appeared, Park Myung-soo said, "It's our first time meeting each other, isn't it? Oh, actually, we met in the restroom at Gimpo International Airport like eight years ago. Do you remember?" 

JIN answered, "Ah yes, I do. I remember meeting you there. I guess it's our second time seeing one another then, not the first time. You told us to go away at that time. You were like, 'Don't take photos of me, just go away quickly!'" 

Park Myung-soo awkwardly smiled and commented, "Could you please be careful of what you say?", then gave an explanation of what happened then. 

The entertainer said, "I was doing my business at that time, and you guys came into the restroom. You were all like, 'Wow, a celebrity!' That's why I said to you guys, 'Hey, hey! I'm doing my business right now. Go away!'" 

But JIN said otherwise, "No, you were washing your hands at that time.", making Park Myung-soo break out in a cold sweat.
JIN
JIN laughed and told Park Myung-soo, "But honestly, I've always wanted to go on a television show with you. That's why I decided to come on this show today. Let's start things all over again." 

Park Myung-soo commented with a smile, "Okay. Well, thanks to you, my channel will probably reach one million subscribers soon.", which JIN jokingly responded, "You haven't reached one million yet?" 

Park Myung-soo laughed at JIN's remark, and he said, "Why are you so funny? Usually, good-looking guys like you will stay quiet to make sure their 'image' doesn't get ruined." 

JIN responded, "There's no such thing as my 'image'. BTS became successful, because we were friendly. The real superstars will always do their best, isn't that right?" 
 

(Credit= '할명수' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
