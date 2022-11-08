뉴스
[SBS Star] Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal
[SBS Star] Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal

[SBS Star] Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.08
Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fans Meal
Singer/actress Krystal revealed to have paid for her fan's table, after bumping into the fan at a hot pot restaurant in Seoul.

On November 6, one fan of Krystal, A, shared her sweet encounter with the singer-turned-actress online.

On her Twitter, A wrote, "I'm revealing a sweet story of Jung Soojung (Krystal's real name). I just left a note (to Krystal) and excitedly devoured the hot pot."

She continued, "But then I was told by an employee that someone else has paid for my meal. It was Soojung unnie."
Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal
The fan also shared the original note and a receipt as proof, showing how she only had to pay 3,000 won (approximately 2 dollars) for a plate of noodle she added after Krystal left the restaurant.

On the note, the fan wrote to Krystal, "I'm preparing for the college entrance exam, and I really want to film a movie later on. I like you so much, unnie. Always be healthy and happy!"
Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal
Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal
Krystal's management agency, H& Entertainment later confirmed that it is true Krystal paid for a fan's dinner.

(Credit= 'ustfkup' Twitter, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.