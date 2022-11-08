[SBS Star] Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal

On November 6, one fan of Krystal, A, shared her sweet encounter with the singer-turned-actress online.
On her Twitter, A wrote, "I'm revealing a sweet story of Jung Soojung (Krystal's real name). I just left a note (to Krystal) and excitedly devoured the hot pot."
She continued, "But then I was told by an employee that someone else has paid for my meal. It was Soojung unnie."
On the note, the fan wrote to Krystal, "I'm preparing for the college entrance exam, and I really want to film a movie later on. I like you so much, unnie. Always be healthy and happy!"
(Credit= 'ustfkup' Twitter, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)
(SBS Star)