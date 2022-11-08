[SBS Star] Krystal Bumps Into a Fan & Sweetly Pays for the Fan's Meal

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer/actress Krystal revealed to have paid for her fan's table, after bumping into the fan at a hot pot restaurant in Seoul.On November 6, one fan of Krystal, A, shared her sweet encounter with the singer-turned-actress online.On her Twitter, A wrote, "I'm revealing a sweet story of Jung Soojung (Krystal's real name). I just left a note (to Krystal) and excitedly devoured the hot pot."She continued, "But then I was told by an employee that someone else has paid for my meal. It was Soojung unnie."The fan also shared the original note and a receipt as proof, showing how she only had to pay 3,000 won (approximately 2 dollars) for a plate of noodle she added after Krystal left the restaurant.On the note, the fan wrote to Krystal, "I'm preparing for the college entrance exam, and I really want to film a movie later on. I like you so much, unnie. Always be healthy and happy!"Krystal's management agency, H& Entertainment later confirmed that it is true Krystal paid for a fan's dinner.(Credit= 'ustfkup' Twitter, 'vousmevoyez' Instagram)(SBS Star)