[SBS Star] "Just Wow...!" Choo Sa Rang Shows Off Her Long & Thin Legs in Recent Photos

Choo Sa Rang, the daughter of Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon and Japanese model Yano Shiho, impressed everybody with her long and thin legs.On November 7, Yano Shiho updated her Instagram with a new post.In the first photo that was uploaded, Yano Shiho and Choo Sa Rang were seen hugging each other.Surprisingly, Choo Sa Rang's height was not too much different to Yano Shiho's 173cm height, even though she has just turned 11 years old.She also had the same type of legs―long and thin―as Yano Shiho's.Choo Sa Rang was wearing a dress and black tights that well-highlighted this.In the next two photos, there were lots of photos of Choo Sa Rang in the same outfit.It really seemed like she inherited her height and legs from her mother; they were considerably longer than most children of her age.Then, there was also a video of Choo Sa Rang playfully jumping about in the parking lot, taken on the same day.Upon seeing this post, many left comments, stating how surprised they were to witness Cho Sa-rang's rapid growth as well as her model-like legs.They left comments such as, "I feel like she's going to be taller than her mom soon!", "Wow, her legs are shockingly long!", "Her legs are probably longer than mine LOL." and so on.(Credit= 'shiho_style' Instagram)(SBS Star)