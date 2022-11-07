[SBS Star] "I Might Leave If..." Seol Hyun Shares the Possibility of Her Leaving This Industry

On November 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Seol Hyun and her co-worker for Genie TV's new series 'I Don't Want to Do Anything' (literal translation) actress Shin Eun Soo made a guest appearance.
During the talk, Shin Eun Soo spoke about Seol Hyun's first impression, "I'm sure everybody is tired of hearing this, but she was just so beautiful."
She continued, "When I told people around me that I was filming a series with Seol Hyun, they all said, 'She's totally an angel.' That turned out to be true. I had an amazing time filming with her."
Choi Hwa-jeong responded, "The words that you hear from people around you like that really tell you about that person. Those are almost always true."
Seol Hyun stated, "Eun Soo left a good first impression on me. I thought to myself, 'Oh, I want to be close to her.' on the day when we first met each other. She was really cute and cool at the same time."
Seol Hyun answered, "To be honest, it would be quite hard for me to make that decision. 'Yeo-reum' made that decision, because she repeatedly went through a very tough time at work. I think... If I went through such cases, I would probably be able to make up my mind to leave the industry too. But I have no experiences like that yet."
She resumed, "If I do happen to leave, I will use the money that I've saved up until now. I will use that up little by little, like 'Yeo-reum'. I'm not the kind of person who plans things ahead; I usually tend to only think about the current moment, and think about the future later on. I'm pretty similar to 'Yeo-reum' in that way."
Last month, she left her longtime agency FNC Entertainment―she is a free agent at the moment.
(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)
