[SBS Star] "I Might Leave If..." Seol Hyun Shares the Possibility of Her Leaving This Industry

Actress Seol Hyun talked about the likelihood of her leaving the industry for good.On November 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Seol Hyun and her co-worker for Genie TV's new series 'I Don't Want to Do Anything' (literal translation) actress Shin Eun Soo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Shin Eun Soo spoke about Seol Hyun's first impression, "I'm sure everybody is tired of hearing this, but she was just so beautiful."She continued, "When I told people around me that I was filming a series with Seol Hyun, they all said, 'She's totally an angel.' That turned out to be true. I had an amazing time filming with her."Choi Hwa-jeong responded, "The words that you hear from people around you like that really tell you about that person. Those are almost always true."Seol Hyun stated, "Eun Soo left a good first impression on me. I thought to myself, 'Oh, I want to be close to her.' on the day when we first met each other. She was really cute and cool at the same time."After that, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked Seol Hyun about the movie, she particularly asked whether she thinks she could voluntarily become unemployed like her character 'Yeo-reum' in 'I Don't Want to Do Anything'.Seol Hyun answered, "To be honest, it would be quite hard for me to make that decision. 'Yeo-reum' made that decision, because she repeatedly went through a very tough time at work. I think... If I went through such cases, I would probably be able to make up my mind to leave the industry too. But I have no experiences like that yet."She resumed, "If I do happen to leave, I will use the money that I've saved up until now. I will use that up little by little, like 'Yeo-reum'. I'm not the kind of person who plans things ahead; I usually tend to only think about the current moment, and think about the future later on. I'm pretty similar to 'Yeo-reum' in that way."Seol Hyun made debut as a member of K-pop girl group AOA in July 2012.Last month, she left her longtime agency FNC Entertainment―she is a free agent at the moment.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time)(SBS Star)