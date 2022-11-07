[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Tells How She Decides Which Fans' Comments to Pin on Instagram

이미지 확대하기

SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE told what sort of Instagram comments by fans that she pins.On October 29, (G)I-DLE guested on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show.During the talk, MIYEON asked SHUHUA why she suddenly made her personal Instagram account last year.SHUHUA answered, "Well, it's because I made a promise with my agency that I wouldn't make it for the first three years of my debut. So, I was able to make it last year, so..."Then, Jonathan asked her, "I heard that you always pin your fans' comments that say that you look pretty. Is it true? May I ask why you do that?"Without hesitating for a single second, SHUHUA answered, "Because they make me feel good. Obviously, I have to make sure they are at the top of the comment section if they make me feel good, don't I?"Then, Jonathan read out one of the comments that a fan left on SHUHUA's Instagram which she pinned.Jonathan said, "This fan wrote in the comment, 'Are you a goddess????' with four question marks. Under this comment, you wrote, 'Get rid of those question marks.'"The members of (G)I-DLE burst out into laughter, but SHUHUA did not seem to care.She commented in a serious manner, "He/she needs to say it with confidence, you know. It's like, 'Why are you doubting your own statement?'"After that, MIYEON mentioned another comment that SHUHUA pinned on her Instagram.MIYEON said, "In the comment, it said, 'I'm in shock. I was actually really surprised when I saw SHUHUA in real life. You are so beautiful.' SHUHUA, you replied to this comment saying, 'Go up (the comment section).'"SHUHUA responded, "It was just like, 'Okay if you're saying that, then I'll help you. You may be at the top of the comment section, because what you're saying is all true.'"Her honest response made everybody, including her fellow members, Jonathan as well as the production team laugh hard.(Credit= '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)