[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM & LE SSERAFIM SAKURA Seen Making Popular Street Snack in Gangnam

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 and SAKURA of girl group LE SSERAFIM were spotted making bungeo-ppang (fish-shaped pastry)―Korea's most popular winter street snacks―together.On November 7, some photos of BAMBAM and SAKURA were uploaded online.BAMBAM and SAKURA were inside a stand on the street near Gangnam Station, wearing gloves and aprons.They were making some bungeo-ppang in different flavors together.Bungeo-ppang is usually stuffed with sweetened red bean paste, but there are also lots of variants, ranging from custard to pizza toppings.It looked like they were struggling to make bungeo-ppang, because it was their first time making it; the batter spilt everywhere.Next to them, there was a panel that said that they were filming a new show 'It Seems like You Are Fearless' (literal translation) that is to be unveiled on November 24.This explained why there were so many cameras filming them.For some time, BAMBAM and SAKURA busily made bungeo-ppang and gave two bungeo-ppangs away to each passerby who wished to have some.Since there is no connection between these two stars, except for the fact they are both non-Korean K-pop stars, fans are wondering how they ended up filming with each other and what kind of chemistry they would show in collaboration.(Credit= Online Community, 'hong_unnie' Twitter)(SBS Star)