뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Dislikes RM Because He Is Too Smart?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Dislikes RM Because He Is Too Smart?

[SBS Star] BTS JIN Dislikes RM Because He Is Too Smart?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.07 11:17 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS JIN Dislikes RM Because He Is Too Smart?
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS jokingly said that he dislikes the group's leader RM, because he is too smart. 

On November 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', JIN made a guest appearance. 

During the opening, JIN shared that he even had drinks with Ji Suk-jin before, when the members of 'Running Man' questioned Ji Suk-jin's statement, "JIN and I are close." 

To this, Yu Jae-seok said, "Oh, I've actually heard about this. When Suk-jin told me about it, I was like, 'I've got to tell JIN that what he did wasn't right.', because I heard that you paid, JIN! Suk-jin, how could you let JIN pay?"  

Ji Suk-jin responded, "No, I was going to pay for it, but JIN kept on saying that he would pay." 

JIN playfully commented, "Well, since I'm a superstar, I should pay for something like that, you know.", then added, "It was because Suk-jin arrived really lately when we've already had lots of drinks. He only had a glass after he came. That's why." 
JIN
Afterwards, they all started to play a game together, where they had to deny the question asked by the other team. 

During this game, Yu Jae Seok attacked JIN by asking him, "You like your leader RM, right?" 

JIN immediately answered, "What? No, no. As far as I'm aware, I don't like RM. I mean, why is he so smart? Oh, he makes me annoyed. I just don't like him." 

'Running Man' members burst out laughing at his answer, and JIN's team members told him that he did a great job. 

In the end though, JIN's team lost the game and JIN carefully asked the members of 'Running Man', "Do I have to apologize?" 

They told him, "It's okay. It was just a game. Don't worry about it." 
JIN
JIN
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.