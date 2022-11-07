[SBS Star] BTS JIN Dislikes RM Because He Is Too Smart?

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS jokingly said that he dislikes the group's leader RM, because he is too smart.On November 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', JIN made a guest appearance.During the opening, JIN shared that he even had drinks with Ji Suk-jin before, when the members of 'Running Man' questioned Ji Suk-jin's statement, "JIN and I are close."To this, Yu Jae-seok said, "Oh, I've actually heard about this. When Suk-jin told me about it, I was like, 'I've got to tell JIN that what he did wasn't right.', because I heard that you paid, JIN! Suk-jin, how could you let JIN pay?"Ji Suk-jin responded, "No, I was going to pay for it, but JIN kept on saying that he would pay."JIN playfully commented, "Well, since I'm a superstar, I should pay for something like that, you know.", then added, "It was because Suk-jin arrived really lately when we've already had lots of drinks. He only had a glass after he came. That's why."Afterwards, they all started to play a game together, where they had to deny the question asked by the other team.During this game, Yu Jae Seok attacked JIN by asking him, "You like your leader RM, right?"JIN immediately answered, "What? No, no. As far as I'm aware, I don't like RM. I mean, why is he so smart? Oh, he makes me annoyed. I just don't like him."'Running Man' members burst out laughing at his answer, and JIN's team members told him that he did a great job.In the end though, JIN's team lost the game and JIN carefully asked the members of 'Running Man', "Do I have to apologize?"They told him, "It's okay. It was just a game. Don't worry about it."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)