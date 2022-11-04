뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JINYOUNG Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Tries to Read Many Books
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JINYOUNG Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Tries to Read Many Books

[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JINYOUNG Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Tries to Read Many Books

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.04 18:30
[SBS Star] VIDEO: GOT7 JINYOUNG Shares a Thoughtful Reason Why He Tries to Read Many Books
JINYOUNG of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed a thoughtful reason why he tries to read as many books as he can. 

Recently, JINYOUNG featured in a YouTube video that was made by a movie company. 

JINYOUNG answered questions that were asked, and one of the question was whether he watches a lot of movies. 

JINYOUNG responded, "I really love watching movies. But since I don't watch them as much compared to real movie buffs, I want to remove 'a lot of' from the question." 

He continued, "The first reason why I like to watch movies is that my job requires me to watch a great deal of films. And another reason is, when I watch talented actors/actresses acting in movies and watch great movies, I get very motivated. It makes me think, 'Oh, I should act like that too.'" 

He went on, "The most recent film that I watched was 'Decision to Leave'. It was the best film among the ones that I watched this year. There are plenty of films that I like; I love 'Titanic'. I also love 'Howl's Moving Castle', a movie that makes me feel all soft. There is a movie that I regularly watch, and it is 'In the Mood for Love'. I love the vibe of the movie, but story-wise, I believe you shouldn't live like that. We all should lead a happy life, everyone." 
JINYOUNG
JINYOUNG
After JINYOUNG wrapped up talking about his love for movies, he was asked about his love for books this time―"What's the reason you enjoy reading so much?" 

JINYOUNG laughed upon hearing the question and said, "Honestly, it's so embarrassing to get questions like this, because it feels like I'm creating some sort of intelligent image of mine. Let me correct this a little, I do like reading, but I don't read a lot. I've somehow been portrayed as a bookworm, but the truth is..." 

He resumed, "I'm a slow reader, as I don't get everything at once. This is especially the case when I'm reading non-Korean books. Their names confuse me. So, I have to go back and forth of the book to find out who those characters are. The other day, I started a book titled, 'I Met Roh Ki-wan', (literal title), but I stopped reading it because I became too busy reading the script for my project." 

Then, JINYOUNG explained why he likes to read, "Although I don't read loads, I try to read, as I don't want to fall behind. It's due to the nature of my job as well. I get much help from others; stylists do our make-up, hair and dress me up. And our lives will go on like this; we'll always get a lot of help."  

"So, opportunities to think and do things on my own are significantly less compared to most people. By reading books, I can indulge in a flight of my imagination. These are why I read books.", he added. 
 

(Credit= '씨네21' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
