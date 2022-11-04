뉴스
[SBS Star] Usher Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Atlanta
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.04 17:38
Usher Spotted at BLACKPINKs Concert in Atlanta
Fans of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK spotted American singer Usher at the group's recent concert held in Atlanta, the United States.

On November 2 and 3 (local time), BLACKPINK held a concert at State Farm Arena, Atlanta, as part of the group's ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK'.

According to fans who were at the concert, Usher was seen in the floor section of the arena, enjoy watching BLACKPINK's performances with his acquaintance.
Usher Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Atlanta

The singer came to the concert with bleached hair and a pair of Converse, matching with the latest photo shared on his personal Instagram.

Fans took photos and videos of Usher and shared them on social media.

It seems like JENNIE was informed that the legendary R&B singer will attend the concert; as she suddenly hummed Usher's 2004 hit 'Yeah!' in the middle of the group's performance.
 
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to bring 'BORN PINK' to Hamilton, Canada, on November 6 and 7 (local time).
Usher Spotted at BLACKPINK's Concert in Atlanta
(Credit= 'jkceline' 'firejennie' Twitter, Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
