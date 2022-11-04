뉴스
[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA's Cute Past Photos Unveil Online
[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA's Cute Past Photos Unveil Online

[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA's Cute Past Photos Unveil Online

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.04 17:25
[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHAs Cute Past Photos Unveil Online
New adorable past photos of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's member KAZUHA were released online. 

Recently, some new photos of KAZUHA were unveiled on a popular online community.

The photos were from the time when KAZUHA was not a K-pop trainee yet. 

They were fairly recent photos, since she only made debut this May and trained for about half a year before making debut. 

KAZUHA had an eye-catching beauty with a pure and cute image―not looking too different to how she looks now. 

There was a photo of her making a ballet move as well; she was a ballet dancer before. 
KAZUHA
KAZUHA
Previously, KAZUHA revealed that she fell in love with K-pop after she listened to girl group BLACKPINK's music, 'BOOMBAYAH' music video in particular, and was completely blown by it. 

Then, she happened to see BLACKPINK performing live at a concert in Osaka, Japan later on, and that was when she dreamed of being on stage as a K-pop star. 

When she auditioned for her agency SOURCE MUSIC, she said that she submitted a dance cover of boy group BTS' 'Dynamite' and a video of her doing ballet. 

About six months following her K-pop training, she managed to enter the industry as a member of LE SSERAFIM. 

LE SSERAFIM is one of the most popular fourth generation girl group at the moment. 
KAZUHA
KAZUHA
KAZUHA
(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC) 

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.