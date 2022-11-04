[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA's Cute Past Photos Unveil Online

Recently, some new photos of KAZUHA were unveiled on a popular online community.
The photos were from the time when KAZUHA was not a K-pop trainee yet.
They were fairly recent photos, since she only made debut this May and trained for about half a year before making debut.
KAZUHA had an eye-catching beauty with a pure and cute image―not looking too different to how she looks now.
There was a photo of her making a ballet move as well; she was a ballet dancer before.
Then, she happened to see BLACKPINK performing live at a concert in Osaka, Japan later on, and that was when she dreamed of being on stage as a K-pop star.
When she auditioned for her agency SOURCE MUSIC, she said that she submitted a dance cover of boy group BTS' 'Dynamite' and a video of her doing ballet.
About six months following her K-pop training, she managed to enter the industry as a member of LE SSERAFIM.
LE SSERAFIM is one of the most popular fourth generation girl group at the moment.
(SBS Star)