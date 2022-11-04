[SBS Star] A New Set of LE SSERAFIM KAZUHA's Cute Past Photos Unveil Online

이미지 확대하기

New adorable past photos of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM's member KAZUHA were released online.Recently, some new photos of KAZUHA were unveiled on a popular online community.The photos were from the time when KAZUHA was not a K-pop trainee yet.They were fairly recent photos, since she only made debut this May and trained for about half a year before making debut.KAZUHA had an eye-catching beauty with a pure and cute image―not looking too different to how she looks now.There was a photo of her making a ballet move as well; she was a ballet dancer before.Previously, KAZUHA revealed that she fell in love with K-pop after she listened to girl group BLACKPINK's music, 'BOOMBAYAH' music video in particular, and was completely blown by it.Then, she happened to see BLACKPINK performing live at a concert in Osaka, Japan later on, and that was when she dreamed of being on stage as a K-pop star.When she auditioned for her agency SOURCE MUSIC, she said that she submitted a dance cover of boy group BTS' 'Dynamite' and a video of her doing ballet.About six months following her K-pop training, she managed to enter the industry as a member of LE SSERAFIM.LE SSERAFIM is one of the most popular fourth generation girl group at the moment.(Credit= Online Community, SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)