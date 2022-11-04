[SBS Star] "I Was Going to Leave..." DKZ JAECHAN Says 'Semantic Error' Was His Last Try in the Industry

이미지 확대하기

JAECHAN of K-pop boy group DKZ shared that 'Semantic Error' was actually the last thing that he was going to try in the industry.On October 29 episode of JTBC's music show 'K-909', DKZ made a guest appearance.In this episode, the members of DKZ were seen preparing for their special cover performance; they were going to turn into marching band and cover girl group BLACKPINK's 'KILL THIS LOVE'.Before their performance was aired, the members' interview was shown.During the interview, JAECHAN said, "Hi, I'm JAECHAN, who wants to be remembered as DKZ's rapper JAECHAN on stage rather than 'Choo Sang-woo' in 'Semantic Error'."He continued, "When I landed the role in 'Semantic Error', my agency asked me to think about it again, because its story is about two guys being in love. Since I'm in the K-pop industry, they told me that I should be a little cautious. But the genre didn't bother me, and I wasn't afraid to act in it."He went on, "I wanted to join the series, because I took that chance as my last chance in the industry. In fact, I was thinking about giving everything up and leaving the industry for good before being in 'Semantic Error'."Then, JAECHAN explained why he thought about departing from the industry.The DKZ rapper stated, "For like almost three years after debut, I wasn't making any progress here. Our group wasn't really going anywhere either. I wanted to keep trying, but those long days made me feel too exhausted. So, 'Semantic Error' was like a gift to me and our group. I've never thought it would make such a great hit though."He added, "Thanks to 'Semantic Error', I was able to get my name out there and receive a lot of love and support. People also found out about our group, and they started rooting for us. I'm really happy about that."A BL (Boys Love) series based on a popular webtoon, 'Semantic Error' is one of the most talked about series among young generation that was premiered earlier this year.In the series, JAECHAN took the lead role of a robot-like college student 'Choo Sang-woo' alongside actor Park Seo Ham, who played the character 'Jang Jae-young'―a popular student at a university, studying Visual Design.(Credit= JTBC K-909, 'watcha_kr' Twitter)(SBS Star)