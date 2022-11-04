[SBS Star] Reports Say That Kim Saeron Now Works Part-time at a Cafe

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It has been confirmed that actress Kim Saeron is currently working part-time at a café, after spending all her money on paying compensation for her DUI case.According to reports on November 4, a source from Kim Saeron's side confirmed, "It is true that Kim Saeron has been working part-time after facing financial difficulties."Earlier on November 3, former entertainment reporter/YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed that he received a report that Kim Saeron is working part-time after spending all the money she collected on settlements and compensation for her DUI accident.Kim Saeron has been actively working since her childhood, but reports say that she has been suffering from financial difficulties due to the large scale of settlements, compensation, and endorsement penalties.Back on May 18, Kim Saeron's vehicle crashed into a guardrail and broke an electrical transformer at Hakdong intersection, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.The accident caused a power outrage in the surrounding neighborhood, causing a temporary shutdown of local businesses for over five hours.The actress was driving under the influence of alcohol; and she halted all her activities right after the accident.According to reports, Kim Saeron has visited over 30 business owners and completed compensation for the damage, but failed to reach an agreement with one.(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)