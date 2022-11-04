[SBS Star] Reports Say That Kim Saeron Now Works Part-time at a Cafe

According to reports on November 4, a source from Kim Saeron's side confirmed, "It is true that Kim Saeron has been working part-time after facing financial difficulties."
Kim Saeron has been actively working since her childhood, but reports say that she has been suffering from financial difficulties due to the large scale of settlements, compensation, and endorsement penalties.
The accident caused a power outrage in the surrounding neighborhood, causing a temporary shutdown of local businesses for over five hours.
The actress was driving under the influence of alcohol; and she halted all her activities right after the accident.
According to reports, Kim Saeron has visited over 30 business owners and completed compensation for the damage, but failed to reach an agreement with one.
(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)