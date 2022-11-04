뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Bride-to-be' T-ARA Ji Yeon Shares She Is Highly Stressed at the Moment
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Bride-to-be' T-ARA Ji Yeon Shares She Is Highly Stressed at the Moment

[SBS Star] 'Bride-to-be' T-ARA Ji Yeon Shares She Is Highly Stressed at the Moment

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.04 14:43 View Count
[SBS Star] Bride-to-be T-ARA Ji Yeon Shares She Is Highly Stressed at the Moment
Many are worried that Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA might be too stressed prior to her wedding in December. 

On November 2, Ji Yeon gave an update on her life through a YouTube video. 

Ji Yeon appeared looking sleepy from the start of the video; she had her head down on the desk. 

With sleepy eyes, Ji Yeon stated, "I'm really sleepy right now. I just had some lunch, and you know how you sometimes feel drowsy after eating, right? I get that a lot nowadays. It's quite bad, because I honestly don't feel like doing anything after a meal." 

She continued, "I feel like my body is slow at recovering from tiredness. I don't know what's causing pain around my body, but I've been suffering from that recently as well. I think it's due to stress. I've been very stressed out lately. I have a poor circulation of blood, and there seem to be lots of symptoms around my body, which causes are unknown." 
Ji Yeon
Ji Yeon
Then, Ji Yeon mentioned that she has been relying on digestion tablets for a long time. 

The K-pop star stated, "Due to stress and irregular meal timings, I've relied on digestion tablets for years. After debut, I repeatedly went on a diet, then gained the weight back. Worries and gastrointestinal problems were sources of my concern. Not too long ago though, I've started taking fermented enzymes and I have been much freer from all these issues." 
Ji Yeon
Earlier this week, it was reported that Ji Yeon and her boyfriend professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun were planned to hold their wedding ceremony on December 10. 

Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun started their relationship in late 2021, after getting to know each other through a mutual friend.

Fans are worried that Ji Yeon may be too stressed ahead of her wedding, and telling her not to get too stressed and look after herself well before the wedding. 

(Credit= '요즘뷰티' YouTube, 'jaegyun0728' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.