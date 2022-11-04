[SBS Star] 'Bride-to-be' T-ARA Ji Yeon Shares She Is Highly Stressed at the Moment

이미지 확대하기

Many are worried that Ji Yeon of K-pop girl group T-ARA might be too stressed prior to her wedding in December.On November 2, Ji Yeon gave an update on her life through a YouTube video.Ji Yeon appeared looking sleepy from the start of the video; she had her head down on the desk.With sleepy eyes, Ji Yeon stated, "I'm really sleepy right now. I just had some lunch, and you know how you sometimes feel drowsy after eating, right? I get that a lot nowadays. It's quite bad, because I honestly don't feel like doing anything after a meal."She continued, "I feel like my body is slow at recovering from tiredness. I don't know what's causing pain around my body, but I've been suffering from that recently as well. I think it's due to stress. I've been very stressed out lately. I have a poor circulation of blood, and there seem to be lots of symptoms around my body, which causes are unknown."Then, Ji Yeon mentioned that she has been relying on digestion tablets for a long time.The K-pop star stated, "Due to stress and irregular meal timings, I've relied on digestion tablets for years. After debut, I repeatedly went on a diet, then gained the weight back. Worries and gastrointestinal problems were sources of my concern. Not too long ago though, I've started taking fermented enzymes and I have been much freer from all these issues."Earlier this week, it was reported that Ji Yeon and her boyfriend professional baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun were planned to hold their wedding ceremony on December 10.Ji Yeon and Hwang Jae-gyun started their relationship in late 2021, after getting to know each other through a mutual friend.Fans are worried that Ji Yeon may be too stressed ahead of her wedding, and telling her not to get too stressed and look after herself well before the wedding.(Credit= '요즘뷰티' YouTube, 'jaegyun0728' Instagram)(SBS Star)