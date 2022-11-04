뉴스
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Shares that He Still Gives His Father a Kiss on the Cheek
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.04 11:26
[SBS Star] SF9 RO WOON Shares that He Still Gives His Father a Kiss on the Cheek
RO WOON of K-pop boy group SF9 shared some facts about his family that showed that he is from a loving family. 

On November 3 episode of tvN's television show 'House on Wheels 4', RO WOON made a guest appearance. 

On this day, RO WOON, other guests and hosts visited Jeju Island together. 
House on Wheels
House on Wheels
While looking at the beautiful scenery of Jeju Island in a car, RO WOON quietly said to himself, "Oh, wow. I really want to show this place to mom." 

As others heard him saying this, they asked whether he was going to film a video for his mother. 

RO WOON smiled and stated, "Yeah, I think I will. It's so pretty. I should definitely film it and show it to her." 

Then, the host Sung Dong-il commented, "Your thought remind me of my own son, RO WOON. He gives me a hug whenever he comes home. I love the feeling I get then." 

RO WOON responded, "Actually, I still give my father a kiss. I give him a kiss on his cheek.", which surprised everyone there. 
House on Wheels
When they got to their accommodation, Sung Dong-il and RO WOON began cooking in the kitchen. 

As they were washing ingredients and chopping them up, Sung Dong-il continued asking RO WOON about his family, seeming like he missed the chance to ask him more about it in the car earlier. 

Sung Dong-il asked RO WOON if he is close to his father, and RO WOON answered, "Yeah, I call him when I'm drunk, and we film ourselves hanging out. I would run away after slapping his bum and stuff as well. I'm also close to my mom. I call her and cry when I'm struggling with life." 

The K-pop star resumed, "When I was young, my dad asked me what sort of dad I wanted him to be. I told him that I wanted him to be my friend at the same time as being my father. But these days, I feel a little sad that my dad is getting old. It's just that I can tell that he's aging, you know." 

He added, "My older sister and mom are like best friends. They often go somewhere with one another. My dad looks lonely sometimes though. So, I try to spend as much time as I can with him. I always ask him if there's anything he wants to do. That's why I try to be a better son/friend to him." 

Upon listening to RO WOON's answer, Sung Dong-il said, "Wow, that's amazing. I wish for our family to be like that. The path that you and your family on isn't an easy path for all families to take, even if they want to. But I think your family made it work, because your family is a very loving one to begin with." 
House on Wheels
(Credit= tvN House on Wheels 4) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.