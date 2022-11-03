뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Says She Takes the Subway a Lot but Has Never Been Recognized
Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.03 18:24 View Count
Actress Song Ji-hyo shared that she does not get recognized on the subway. 

On October 28, Song Ji-hyo featured in entertainer Ji Suk-jin's YouTube video. 

On this day, Ji Suk-jin came to pick Song Ji-hyo up to drive her to the next stop that she was heading. 

When Song Ji-hyo got in his car, Ji Suk-jin asked how she got to their meeting place and Song Ji-hyo commented, "Oh, I took the subway here." 

Ji Suk-jin responded in surprise, "Really? I don't even remember the last time I went on the subway. Do you take the subway a lot?" 

Song Ji-hyo answered, "Yeah, I do. I go on the subway like all the time!" 
Song Ji-hyo
Then, Ji Suk-jin asked whether she gets recognized, which Song Ji-hyo answered, "No, I don't." 

The actress explained, "These days when people are on the subway, they are on their phone the whole time. So, they never look around; they just look down." 

She continued, "Since I'm also looking down at my phone, they don't know that it's me in front of them." 
Song Ji-hyo
As soon as Song Ji-hyo finished her sentence, Ji Suk-jin asked, "Do you go on the subway looking like how you look today? In your tracksuit and cap with no make-up?" 

Since Song Ji-hyo nodded, he laughingly said, "Well, I guess nobody would think that you're an actress, if you dressed like that. Guys, there's no actress like Ji-hyo anywhere! She's so cool like this." 

To this, Song Ji-hyo laughed and responded, "I'm pretty sure that you've said the same thing in your video once before." 

With an awkward smile, Ji Suk-jin said, "Ah yes, I said the exact same thing when I drove So Min to the airport. Sorry, she said she took the subway on that day as well, so..." 
 

(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' Instagram, '지편한세상 [Jeeseokjin World]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
