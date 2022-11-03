[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KIM CHAEWON Shares a Warm Message to a Fan Struggling with Life

Recently, one fan of LE SSERAFIM posted on the group's official online fan community.
The fan wrote, "Hi! I'm having a bad day today. And I made a mistake. I'm disappointed with myself that I don't even want to continue living anymore. What about you guys?"
In the first comment, she wrote, "It's okay. You've done well. Everybody makes a mistake. We all learn by making mistakes. I make mistakes all the time as well."
She continued, "And you have to live! That's the only way for us to keep seeing each other! Don't you want to know what kind of album we'll bring you next time? It's going to be so amazing!"
The quote said, "We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. But you are not your mistakes, you are not your struggles, and you are here now with the power to shape your day and your future."
The fan's post was written in Korean, but the grammar was a little off, which got KIM CHAEWON to presume that the fan was not Korean.
So, KIM CHAEWON found a quote in English that seemed the best-suited for the fan's current situation and delivered it to her.
(Credit= WeVerse, SOURCE MUSIC)
(SBS Star)