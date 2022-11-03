[SBS Star] LE SSERAFIM KIM CHAEWON Shares a Warm Message to a Fan Struggling with Life

이미지 확대하기

KIM CHAEWON of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM shared a heartwarming message to a fan struggling with life.Recently, one fan of LE SSERAFIM posted on the group's official online fan community.The fan wrote, "Hi! I'm having a bad day today. And I made a mistake. I'm disappointed with myself that I don't even want to continue living anymore. What about you guys?"Not long after the fan uploaded this post, KIM CHAEWON came along and left two comments under it.In the first comment, she wrote, "It's okay. You've done well. Everybody makes a mistake. We all learn by making mistakes. I make mistakes all the time as well."She continued, "And you have to live! That's the only way for us to keep seeing each other! Don't you want to know what kind of album we'll bring you next time? It's going to be so amazing!"Afterwards, KIM CHAEWON wrote a quote in English for the fan, that was made by American author Steve Maraboli.The quote said, "We all make mistakes, have struggles, and even regret things in our past. But you are not your mistakes, you are not your struggles, and you are here now with the power to shape your day and your future."The fan's post was written in Korean, but the grammar was a little off, which got KIM CHAEWON to presume that the fan was not Korean.So, KIM CHAEWON found a quote in English that seemed the best-suited for the fan's current situation and delivered it to her.Upon seeing KIM CHAEWON's sweet messages, fans left comments such as, "Awww! How sweet is this?!", "If I were the fan, I would have cried so much!", "Thank you for this, CHAEWON. You're an angel!" and so on.(Credit= WeVerse, SOURCE MUSIC)(SBS Star)