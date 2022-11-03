[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLINK Are Disappointed at BLACKPINK for Lack of Preparation/Passion for 'BORN PINK' Concert

이미지 확대하기

A lot of BLINK (the name of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's fandom) are expressing disappointment at the group's members for their lack of preparation as well as passion for their current concert 'BORN PINK'.On October 15, BLACKPINK kicked off their concert tour 'BORN PINK', which marked the group's first concert since the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in February 2020.BLACKPINK is currently going around cities in the United States for their 'BORN PINK' shows.Recently, lots of videos from their concert tour that fans filmed were uploaded online, and some of the videos rapidly became the talk of the Internet.Not all their videos from the concert were like this, but in these particular videos, BLACKPINK members were seen making a lot of mistakes during their performances.They did not move when they had to, and their moves were often not in sync.Fans stated that they seemed as if they were not dancing with energy and passion as well, looking somewhat like they could not be bothered to dance.Not only that, but there were also footage of the members of BLACKPINK lip-syncing to their songs.This was especially more evident when each BLACKPINK member had a solo stage.There were times when they did not even move their mouth despite their singing voice echoed around the venue.Many are commenting that they feel like the members of BLACKPINK did not prepare themselves enough for the concert tour, although they had almost three years to prepare for it.They also said that they felt BLACKPINK members have lost passion and love for concerts, because they have been much more focused on their individual work rather than group work.Since 'BORN PINK' was the group's first concert in such a long time, a great number of fans are sharing that they are disappointed with their readiness of the concert and the girls' attitude towards it.(Credit= Online Community, 'cherryjk' YouTube, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)