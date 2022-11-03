[SBS Star] KAZUHA Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears in LE SSERAFIM's Debut Documentary

Recently, fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea revealed photos from their recent photo shoot with KAZUHA.
When asked about the scene she found most memorable, KAZUHA chose the scene when she cried in a dancing studio.
She added, "Watching it now, I liked being able to look back on the process again of how I made it all the way to here. It isn't easy to be able to record the entire journey."
She shared, "I have the desire to keep growing and improving; so that I can stand on an even bigger stage. My goal is to stand on stage with a full confidence."
She explained, "I want to try performances that express how I've become stronger and more confident. I'm still in the process of becoming that kind of person."
(Credit= Marie Claire Korea, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)
(SBS Star)