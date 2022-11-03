[SBS Star] KAZUHA Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears in LE SSERAFIM's Debut Documentary

이미지 확대하기

KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed the reason why she cried in the group's debut documentary.Recently, fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea revealed photos from their recent photo shoot with KAZUHA.During the post-photo shoot interview, KAZUHA was asked about LE SSERAFIM's debut documentary 'The World Is My Oyster'.When asked about the scene she found most memorable, KAZUHA chose the scene when she cried in a dancing studio.KAZUHA said, "It had only been a few days since I joined the team, so I was extremely nervous at the time. The members and our dance instructor eased those nerves with their warm, welcoming eyes, so I ended up burst into tears."She added, "Watching it now, I liked being able to look back on the process again of how I made it all the way to here. It isn't easy to be able to record the entire journey."KAZUHA also opened up about her goals for the future.She shared, "I have the desire to keep growing and improving; so that I can stand on an even bigger stage. My goal is to stand on stage with a full confidence."She explained, "I want to try performances that express how I've become stronger and more confident. I'm still in the process of becoming that kind of person."(Credit= Marie Claire Korea, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)(SBS Star)