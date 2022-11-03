뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KAZUHA Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears in LE SSERAFIM's Debut Documentary
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] KAZUHA Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears in LE SSERAFIM's Debut Documentary

[SBS Star] KAZUHA Reveals Why She Burst Into Tears in LE SSERAFIM's Debut Documentary

JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.03 15:54 View Count
KAZUHA
KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM revealed the reason why she cried in the group's debut documentary.

Recently, fashion magazine Marie Claire Korea revealed photos from their recent photo shoot with KAZUHA.
KAZUHA
During the post-photo shoot interview, KAZUHA was asked about LE SSERAFIM's debut documentary 'The World Is My Oyster'.

When asked about the scene she found most memorable, KAZUHA chose the scene when she cried in a dancing studio.
KAZUHA
KAZUHA said, "It had only been a few days since I joined the team, so I was extremely nervous at the time. The members and our dance instructor eased those nerves with their warm, welcoming eyes, so I ended up burst into tears."

She added, "Watching it now, I liked being able to look back on the process again of how I made it all the way to here. It isn't easy to be able to record the entire journey."
KAZUHA
KAZUHA also opened up about her goals for the future.

She shared, "I have the desire to keep growing and improving; so that I can stand on an even bigger stage. My goal is to stand on stage with a full confidence."

She explained, "I want to try performances that express how I've become stronger and more confident. I'm still in the process of becoming that kind of person."
 

(Credit= Marie Claire Korea, 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.