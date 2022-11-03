[SBS Star] Lee Young-ae Offers Financial Help to a Russian Family Who Lost Their Daughter From Itaewon Tragedy

According to the Korea Foundation for Persons with Disabilities on November 3, Lee Young-ae expressed her intention to help Yuliana Park's family after hearing that they could not afford to transport their daughter's body back to Russia.
The 25-year-old victim was reportedly a fourth-generation Goryeo-in, which refers to ethnic Koreans living in Central Asia and Russia.
Yuliana's family is planning to hold her funeral in her hometown in Vladivostok, but around 5,000 U.S. dollars was needed to repatriate her body from South Korea to Russia.
The Russian Embassy in Korea also said it will help issue the required documents as soon as possible, and will arrange the repatriation process with the related agency directly.
With the help of the actress, Yuliana's body is scheduled to be transported back to her home country on November 4.
If the families need funeral expenses or repatriation of the body, additional 15 million won (approximately 10,600 dollars) will be offered―the same support offered to the families of Korean victims.
A total of 156 people lost their lives in the Itaewon crowd crush, and this includes 26 foreigners from Iran (5), China (4), Russia (4), the United States (2), Japan (2), and 1 each from France, Australia, Austria, Norway, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Good People, Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)