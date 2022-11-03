[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares BTOB Members Made Him Stop Fantasizing About Being in His 30s

이미지 확대하기

Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared the members of his group are why he no longer wishes to enter his 30s like he used to.Recently, Yook Sungjae sat down for an interview with one magazine.During the interview, the interviewer mentioned Yook Sungjae's past interview where he said he really wishes to be in 30s.At that time back in 2019, Yook Sungjae stated, "I've always wanted to be in my 30s ever since I was little. Since I work with hyungs for television shows and dramas, I envied their serious as well as gentle vibe that particularly comes from older men more than before."Upon hearing what he said in his past interview, Yook Sungjae laughed and said, "I don't think that way anymore. I've changed my mind now."The BTOB's youngest member explained, "It's not that I'm sad about not being in my 20s anymore or too afraid to enter my 30s. But I want to stay being 29 for like three years. I believe I still have more to experience as one of the people in the 20s."He continued, "As you know, all the other members of BTOB are in their 30s now. But the thing is, they haven't changed much since the time when they were in their 20s. They haven't become more awesome or anything either. After seeing that, I was like, 'If that's what being in 30s look like, it might be better that I stay younger."He laughingly went on. "I thought you would become more mature and manly once you turn 30, but they're exactly the same as before. So, I stopped fantasizing about being in the 30s from that point. I'll be turning 30 (Korean age) in about two years from now, but I don't think I'll become any cooler."Born in May 1995, Yook Sung Jae is 27 years old in international age and 28 in Korean age.He will be turning 30 in Korean age in just over a year in the beginning of 2024.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram)(SBS Star)