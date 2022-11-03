뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares BTOB Members Made Him Stop Fantasizing About Being in His 30s
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares BTOB Members Made Him Stop Fantasizing About Being in His 30s

[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares BTOB Members Made Him Stop Fantasizing About Being in His 30s

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.03 13:56 Updated 2022.11.03 14:02 View Count
[SBS Star] Yook Sungjae Shares BTOB Members Made Him Stop Fantasizing About Being in His 30s
Yook Sungjae of K-pop boy group BTOB shared the members of his group are why he no longer wishes to enter his 30s like he used to. 

Recently, Yook Sungjae sat down for an interview with one magazine. 

During the interview, the interviewer mentioned Yook Sungjae's past interview where he said he really wishes to be in 30s. 

At that time back in 2019, Yook Sungjae stated, "I've always wanted to be in my 30s ever since I was little. Since I work with hyungs for television shows and dramas, I envied their serious as well as gentle vibe that particularly comes from older men more than before."
Yook Sungjae
Upon hearing what he said in his past interview, Yook Sungjae laughed and said, "I don't think that way anymore. I've changed my mind now." 

The BTOB's youngest member explained, "It's not that I'm sad about not being in my 20s anymore or too afraid to enter my 30s. But I want to stay being 29 for like three years. I believe I still have more to experience as one of the people in the 20s." 

He continued, "As you know, all the other members of BTOB are in their 30s now. But the thing is, they haven't changed much since the time when they were in their 20s. They haven't become more awesome or anything either. After seeing that, I was like, 'If that's what being in 30s look like, it might be better that I stay younger." 

He laughingly went on. "I thought you would become more mature and manly once you turn 30, but they're exactly the same as before. So, I stopped fantasizing about being in the 30s from that point. I'll be turning 30 (Korean age) in about two years from now, but I don't think I'll become any cooler." 
Yook Sungjae
Yook Sungjae
Born in May 1995, Yook Sung Jae is 27 years old in international age and 28 in Korean age. 

He will be turning 30 in Korean age in just over a year in the beginning of 2024. 

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, 'yook_can_do_it' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.