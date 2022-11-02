[SBS Star] "What Am I?" BTS RM Confesses the Confusion He Felt After His UN Speech

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS opened up about the confusion he felt after his speech at the United Nations.Recently, Rolling Stone released an interview between RM and American singer Pharrell Williams.During the interview, RM shared the honest thoughts he felt after BTS was invited to speak on behalf of young generations and the Asian community.RM said, "As a team, we've been to the UN, and we also met President Biden. We never thought these things would happen, but I think naturally we became one of the representatives from the Asian community."He continued, "I'm always thinking to myself, 'Am I that good? Do I deserve all the responsiblities?' And I'm still doubting myself."Then RM recalled the time when he first performed in front of 10 people in a small club when he was only 15, and said, "We had a stadium show in Las Vegas last April. Every night is a challenge."He shared, "I got really nervous and so responsible. Fans buy tickets, and they come from Brazil, Japan, Korea, everywhere. They come just for that one night. It makes me feel like I have to pay back."He added, "It was not our intention, but we actually became a sort of social figure―but we took it. A K-pop band, having a speech at the UN or meeting the president. I was really confused, like 'What am I? A diplomat or what?'"You can watch RM's speech at the UN in the video below:(Credit= 'Rolling Stone' YouTube)(SBS Star)