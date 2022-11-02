뉴스
[SBS Star] SBS Announces New Air Date of BTS JIN's 'Running Man' Episode
JW Yoo

Published 2022.11.02 11:21 Updated 2022.11.02 11:33 View Count
SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' has confirmed a new air date for its upcoming episode starring JIN of K-pop boy group BTS.

On November 1, SBS announced that JIN's episode would be airing on November 6.
The official Twitter of SBS tweeted, "The meeting of 'Suk-jin versus Seok-jin' will air on November 6 at 5PM KST!", referring to JIN's given name and 'Running Man' cast member Ji Suk-jin.
 
JIN's episode was originally scheduled to be aired on October 30, but in the wake of recent tragedy occurred in Itaewon, 'Running Man' chose to cancel the scheduled broadcast.
Upon finding out the new air date, fans commented, "I can't wait to watch it.", "Finally! I'm so excited.", "Eagerly looking forward to it. November 6 it is.", and more.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a week of national mourning―from October 30 to November 5―after the tragic Halloween stampede in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.

Terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels have also cancelled or postponed airing weekly programs, in an attempt to offer their condolences to the 156 victims.
이태원 거리를 메운 추모의 마음 (사진=연합뉴스)
The casualties include deaths of 26 non-Koreans; five from Iran, four from China, four from Russia, two from the United States, two from Japan, one each from France, Australia, Norway, Austria, Vietnam, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
