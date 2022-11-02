[SBS Star] SBS Announces New Air Date of BTS JIN's 'Running Man' Episode

On November 1, SBS announced that JIN's episode would be airing on November 6.
'석진 대 석진'의 만남은— SBSNOW (@SBSNOW) November 1, 2022
11월 6일 오후 5시에 방송됩니다!
JIN's episode was originally scheduled to be aired on October 30, but in the wake of recent tragedy occurred in Itaewon, 'Running Man' chose to cancel the scheduled broadcast.
Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a week of national mourning―from October 30 to November 5―after the tragic Halloween stampede in Itaewon-dong, Seoul.
Terrestrial broadcasters and cable channels have also cancelled or postponed airing weekly programs, in an attempt to offer their condolences to the 156 victims.
