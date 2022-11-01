[SBS Star] Apink BOMI Tells a Hilarious Reason Why She Regrets Getting a Matching Tattoo with Friends

이미지 확대하기

BOMI of K-pop girl group Apink shared a hilarious reason why she regrets getting a matching tattoo with her friends.On October 28, BOMI updated her YouTube channel with a video of her sitting down for a talk with singer JUSTHIS.Since JUSTHIS had lots of tattoos on his body, BOMI asked what each of them meant.JUSTHIS answered, "At first, I chose a design that had a meaning. Since the number of my tattoos went up, I started to have too many meanings. They became meaningless from that point."He went on, "But I kept wanting more tattoos on my body, so I ended up getting lots of tattoos with no meanings. Don't get me wrong, it's not like I get tattoos done with no thoughts."BOMI responded, "I found it so cool. I love people with tattoos. I have a tattoo myself. It's just one, but I actually regret getting that tattoo."When JUSTHIS asked where her tattoo was, BOMI laughingly said, "No, I can't show it to anybody!"She continued, "Okay, I'll tell you about it. It's on the end of my foot. It was a matching tattoo with my friends. We all wrote, 'Semper tecum' there. It means 'I'll always be with you.' in Latin."She laughed and resumed, "The thing is though, the tattoo faded over time that it doesn't look like 'Semper tecum' anymore. It looks more like it's 'Supreme team', especially when you look at it from a distance."JUSTHIS burst out laughing upon listening to this, and BOMI explained, "It's so embarrassing, you know. My friends all got it removed. But I didn't get it removed, because getting it removed hurts too much."Then, JUSTHIS playfully commented, "That means they removed your friendship."(Credit= '뽐뽐뽐' YouTube)(SBS Star)