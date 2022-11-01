[SBS Star] It Turns Out ASTRO ROCKY Sent Girlfriend Park Bo-yeon "I Love You'-messaged Snacks Before

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

남자친구가 커피차 선물해줘서 감동받은 하여자 pic.twitter.com/1oRoE9jwhu — 보연아 정정기사 내라 (@kk50720127) October 31, 2022

It has been discovered that ROCKY of K-pop boy group ASTRO and actress Park Bo-yeon made their relationship quite obvious even before it was confirmed that they were together.On October 31, one fan of ROCKY shared a post on Twitter, expressing her sadness and anger.She wrote, "ROCKY invited his girlfriend Park Bo-yeon to his musical like three times so far. It was his last show yesterday, but he shared no words to fans... There were also four restrooms in the venue, but his girlfriend picked to use the one that was mostly used by ROCKY's fans. Like attracts like, I guess."After this post trended on Twitter, Park Bo-yeon's management agency Management Koo gave their official response, "We've checked on the dating rumors with the actress, and they are just good co-workers. Park Bo-yeon and ROCKY worked on a web drama 'Find Me If You Can', and they've become close while working together."About three hours later, however, ROCKY's management agency Fantagio gave a different response, "ROCKY and Park Bo-yeon remained friends after 'Find Me If You Can', and recently developed feelings for each other. They are slowly getting to know one another.", which meant that they were in a relationship; it was just that their agencies did not manage to get their stories straight beforehand.Following this, fans found out that ROCKY and Park Bo-yeon actually never really tried to hide their relationship from fans in the first place.Park Bo-yeon narrated and co-written ROCKY's self-written solo song 'S#1' that was part of ASTRO's studio album 'Drive to the Starry Road' released in May, and they also uploaded the same photo of a crescent moon on fan community/social media.Recently, Park Bo-yeon updated her Instagram with photos of a snack truck that she received from ROCKY; she did not mention that it was from ROCKY, but it was easy to tell that it was from him.On the screen of the snack truck, a scene from 'Find Me If You Can' was being played, particularly of the scene where both ROCKY and Park Bo-yeon came out.On the large panel next to the snack truck, ROCKY wrote, "Bo-yeon, push through the day with this coffee filled with love!", and there was a photo of Park Bo-yeon on the paper cup holder with a message below that said, "I love you, Bo-yeon!"Not long later, Park Bo-yeon also posted a video of her looking at the snack truck and crying out of pure happiness.Along with this video, Park Bo-yeon wrote, "I'm just sharing this video because it's funny, but I would like to thank you again for giving me such a big gift. I'll be good to you. I love you.", alongside lots of heart emojis.A lot of fans fumed upon seeing this, stating that they feel like such a fool all this time trying to understand him even though he has not come to the online fan community for over half a year and do not communicate with them in any ways, when he was in fact simply busy with his dating life.They were disappointed at ROCKY for making their relationship too obvious everywhere as well, even including his girlfriend in the group's official album, which they explained that it made them feel upset.(Credit= Online Community, 'parktigger' 'p_rocky' Instagram, ASTRO Japan Official Fanclub, 'INSSAOPPA G [인싸오빠]' YouTube)(SBS Star)